Singer Zinoleesky has responded to allegations made against him by Lil Smart, a former colleague in the music industry

Zinoleesky denied the claims adding that he has not seen Lil Smart for many years and his name was only used for clout chasing

He urged Lil Smart to prepare and be ready to proof his allegations in the court of law

Nigerian singer Oniyide Azeez Adigun popularly known as Zinoleesky has denied allegations made against him by Idowu Smart Emmanuel popularly known as Lil Smart.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lil Smart had on Sunday, December 8, 2024, alleged Azeez Fashola, popularly referred to as Naira Marley and Zinoleesky had kidnapped him, beat him to stupor and injured him.

Zinoleesky responds Lil Smart over kidnap allegations. Photo Credit: @Lilsmart_ @Zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

While reacting to the allegations, Zinoleesky denied Lil Smart's claims, saying he has not seen the former Marlian Records signee for many years.

Zinoleesky also urged Lil Smart to stop using his name to drive social media attention.

In a now deleted story on his Instagram handle while challenging Lil Smart to be ready to defend his claims in court of law, Zinoleesky threatened that Lil Smart's next single would be released from prison.

See the post here:

Netizens respond to Zinoleesky's reaction

Users of social media have responded to Zinoleesky's reaction against the allegations made by Lil Smart.

See some of their reactions below:

@bigrichieray

E no go better for zino and naira Marley and their supporters

@rich.kinging

Na so mohbad issues start and we called it cruise

@asamarcelo1

Na so you take deny mobahd own too

@dato_sharon_cross

So no be your picture we see so na so una do mobad

@tocynadetola

Which clout? Agama lizard

@babeyworthy_xx

Clout chasing with picture evidence bah... Nigeria yaff finish. Olorun

@fitnfabdami

Naira Marley isssa goal!. Na so Mohbad cry out that year, but we no too tak am serious.

@hrh_kingdiamond

Naira Marley and Zinolessky music genre is Afro Kpaing, Afro Murder, Afro Bully and Afro Assassin

Zinoleesky brags about his look, good as valentine's gift

Zinoleesky had in September 2024 showed his worth and appearance to his fan and how good he is as a valentine's gift.

Legit.ng reported that the singer made this known in a visual where appeared in a white chiffon shirt, wide-leg black pants, white boots, and a custom-made stoned necklace around his neck.

He expresses his value saying he is a gift a man can give to his woman for Valentine, and the woman would be exhilarated.

Source: Legit.ng