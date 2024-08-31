A fresh video of Marlian singer Zinoleesky is circulating across the Nigerian social media space

In the video, the singer, who is seen cruising in a luxury car, was seen grooving to a newly released track

Zinoleesky's appearance in the video has stirred concerns from netizens as many voiced their fears and claims

A recently surfaced video of singer and Marlian artist Zinoleesky Oniyide Azeez has stirred up concern and speculation across social media platforms.

In the footage, which has gone viral, Zinoleesky is seen in an expensive car showing his moves while grooving to a newly previewed track.

Fans express concerns about Zinoleesky's health. Credit: @zinoleesky"

However, the singer's aged appearance in the video left fans and non-fans talking.

The transformation in his appearance has seen people express concerns while others come up with different claims about Zinoleesky.

Others couldn't help but express their worries about his health and well-being.

Watch new video of Zinoleesky that has left people talking

What people are saying about Zinoleesky's appearance

Read some of the comments Legit.ng compiled on social media below:

black_geh:

"I just Dey pity this boy…Chaii are his parents not seeing this biko."

prettydavidoflagos:

"Omo make them check up on this guy it getting out of hand lyk play play."

rxckless_e:

"He never see anything he just start."

_plainblaq

"Them don collect SATURDAY from this boy hand com give ham FRIDAY."

dayfeed88:

"KOMOT FOR MARLIANS RECORD AND YOU WILL BE HEALTHY AGAIN."

twelvecon:

"This boy dey blow ice."

west_paid17:

"Zino day suffer he don't know yet nhi."

mica4kt

"So na who wuna take they compare Seyi vibez be this??? Wuna dey wacko sha."

abasa_coins:

"This guy is going through a lot."

sparrow__lynch_:

"Him and naira don resemble now."

Man advises Zinoleesky to speak up

Legit.ng recalls reporting a leaked voice chat of a man advising Zinoleesky to speak up so people could save him.

The man said it was the best time for Zino to get out of the Marlian record label.

He further asked the singer if his lyrics about going through so much was a call for help, like in Mohbad's case.

