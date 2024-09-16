Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage recently shared videos of herself having a fun bicycle ride with her son, Jamil

The video showed the music star’s backside as she got on the bicycle with JamJam taking a ride beside her

However, the cute mum and son video drew the attention of netizens for other interesting reasons, as some fans focused on the singer’s backside

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has drawn the attention of social media users with a video of her riding a bicycle with her son, Jamil.

Just recently, the award-winning songstress took to her Instagram stories to post clips of herself with her Jamil, sharing a fun mum-and-son moment to the joy of fans.

In the video, Tiwa was seen riding a bicycle in her home as Jamjam rode on his scooter. According to the singer, she had not engaged in the activity in years.

The music star wore a white tank top and a black pair of leggings with a black bandana tied on her head as she rode the bicycle. However, Tiwa’s bulging backside in the video was what drew the attention of some netizens.

What fans said about Tiwa’s bicycle video

After Tiwa Savage posted her bicycle riding video on social media, the clip went viral on different pages and drew comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

victor.grants:

“Make e no less o.”

ma_x_well751:

“Number one African bád girl.”

Wiznurudeen_:

“I'm Chosen and who are you??”

olisaelvisugwuogbu:

“Mama of naija I hail 🙌.”

dj_bombastik1:

“Bbl we see am.”

theyorubademon2.0:

“Afro Queen for a reason🙌.”

Read more comments from X below:

This tweep called Tiwa and her son cute:

Omo Baba Soja lamented about not being able to ride a bicycle:

This tweep had this to say about Tiwa’s backside:

Richman gushed over Tiwa’s youthful appearance:

Tiwa Savage rocks trendy outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that there is no gainsaying that Tiwa Savage is a fashionista and loves to explore different trendy styles.

She took her desire to be stylish to another level as she combined different outfits for her latest photoshoot session.

The mother of one knows how to blend colours and she did not disappoint this time as her colleagues and fans hailed her.

