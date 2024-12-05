Davido has continued to make headlines in recent times following his interviews and expressions on social media

He has finally come out to disclose why he admires the United States of America (USA) to any other country

The Nigerian-born artist also revealed the candidate of his choice in the last USA election and why he voted

David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed reasons behind his love for the USA.

The Grammy nominee who bagge three nominations at the 2024 Grammy awards, while appearing as a guest on a recent interview named The Morning Hustle, disclosed.

He explained that the practice of true democracy existing in the USA triggered his decision to love the country which Nigeria does not have.

Giving further reason, he said:

“Apart from having better facilities overseas, people want to have their kids outside the country because it will save them the hassle of visas and stuff like that.

“What I like about America is that there is true democracy. Where I come from [Nigeria], it’s not so.

The Skelewu singer disclosed voting for the Democratic Party's candidate, Kamala Harris, in the just-concluded USA presidential elections.

According to him, his desire to witness the first female president of America in his lifetime led him to vote for Harris.

Davido stated:

The truth is people voted for Donald. I voted for Harris. I actually wanted to see the first female president of my generation. People voted. So, whatever happens, happens.”

The 32-year-old commended the presidential election, saying the process showed it had people's voice in it.

The 30BG boss, who congratulated President-elect Donald Trump, said he sees nothing wrong in doing that should he be contesting against him.

He said:

“I congratulated Trump. He is the president. If I was running against him I would still congratulate him. Whatever happens in that cubicle is between me and the paper.

