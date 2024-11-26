Davido: VDM Knocks Patrick Doyle, Nyma Dabiri For Criticising Singer, “Speaking Without Thinking”
- Verydarkman has reacted to the celebrities speaking against Davido after he granted an interview about Nigeria
- Davido had warned that Americans should not come to Nigeria because the economy was in shambles
- VDM shared what he would have said if he was the one speaking about Nigeria, and he warned those criticising Davido
Social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted to the criticism Davido faced for speaking about Nigeria.
Legit.ng had reported that Davido had granted an interview where he spoke against Americans relocating to Africa. A lot of people, including Patrick Doyle, Nyma Dabiri criticised him for his utterance.
In a video made by the activist, he blasted those who have been criticising the Timeless crooner. According to him, they would just open their mouth wide and talk when Davido was not lying in the interview.
VDM mentioned that the music star should have started from the issue of insecurity in the country. He also added that if he was the person granting the interview, he would have said Americans would be kidnapped on their way home if they dare relocate to Nigeria.
He further stated that Patrick Doyle and others were speaking without thinking.
VDM lists companies who have left Nigeria
Also in the video, the activist, who likes calling out celebrities, shared the list of top brand and companies, who have left Nigeria because of the challenging business operation.
According to him, in 2024, five firms including Cusson, Kimberly-Clark, Microsoft left Nigeria.
VDM also mentioned that in 2023, ten major companies left Nigeria. He added that in 2022, 15 companies stopped operation in Nigeria, while over 20 firms left in 2021.
VDM says Davido didn't lie
In the recording, VDM defended Davido and said that he didn't lie in his interview. He sternly warned people to keep the singer's name off their lips.
He stated that Nigerians were living below $5 per week and that people were eating from hands to mouth.
The activist shared the prices of some food stuffs in the market and how many people can no longer afford to buy them again.
See the video here:
