Drama As Kamo State and His Longtime Girlfriend Burst Into Tears During Sweet Proposal, People React
Drama As Kamo State and His Longtime Girlfriend Burst Into Tears During Sweet Proposal, People React

by  Olumide Alake 2 min read
  • Skit maker Kamo has shared a teary video from his proposal to his longtime girlfriend
  • A highlight from the loved-up event was the moment Kamo and his women went emotional as they shed tears
  • The action of the skit maker and his woman has stirred hilarious comments from social media users

Popular skit maker Kamo, whose real name is Akinyoola Ayoola, is set to walk down the aisle with his longtime girlfriend, Esther Olamide.

This comes as Kamo took a big and bold step in his love life on Wednesday, September 12, by proposing to his girlfriend.

Skit maker Kamo proposes to his woman
Skit maker Kamo shares video from his proposal to longtime girlfriend. Credit: @kamo_state
The video showed Kamo and his lover arriving at a venue, where friends and family joined them.

During the proposal, an emotional Kamo and his woman were seen crying as those at the venue cheered them on.

The exciting news of their engagement has stirred reactions from their fans and celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Watch video from Kamo State's proposal to his girlfriend below:

Kamo is known for supporting some of the veterans in the Yoruba movie industry. Legit.ng recalls reporting Lalude was gifted a car through the skit maker

People react to video from Kamo State's proposal

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

AdebayoONGod:

"He is not crying cos he proposed to her, he is crying cos she’s taller than him."

Hybrid_Ola:

"Why do girls cry tho You don’t think he’ll marry you ? Me I go laugh oo."

ObianujuMenkiti:

"Why two of them come dey cry ? Abi dem no wan leave SINGLE street ?CONGRATULATIONS TO THEM..."

LerryJnr:

"Omo! Kamo’s parent don lose one son like this. why would a man be crying cause of proposal?"

ajayiyout:

"Why man go deh cry?"

ManjaroKilly:

"Them supposed flog Kano....so love fit make am soft like this? Later now, him go change am for Remote."

Priscilla Ojo's engagement causes stir

In other news, fans of Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, and her lover, Juma Jux, shared their observations about the influencer's viral engagement.

The viral pictures and video sparked reactions among fans, who claimed that it was all a publicity stunt.

Findings by Legit.ng also confirmed that Juma Juz released a new song, 'Ololufe'. Speculation was rift that all the pictures and video might for the song.

