It is a moment of celebration for popular skit maker and content creator Akinyoola Ayoola, better known as Kamo State, as he recently shared pre-wedding pictures of himself and his longtime girlfriend.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kamo State trended when he took the bold step to propose to his longtime girlfriend, Esther Olamide.

He, however, spurred reactions when he was seen crying in the video that went viral.

Kamo State also hinted his wedding would be in Lagos but didn't share the date. However, it is expected to take place before the year runs out.

Sharing the pictures, Kamo State wrote in a caption,

"Every love story is beautiful,but ours is my favorite… Countdown to our big day."

Slide the post below to see the pictures Kamo State shared below:

Celebs gush over Kamo State's pre-wedding pictures

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from several celebrities, including actress Funke Akindele, who reacted with love emojis.

Read the comments below:

realmercyaigbe:

"Congratulations."

adeniyijohnson

"The day is blessed !!! The union is more blessed."

eletu01:

"congrats bro, na only me never sew aso ebi."

lanrey_coast:

"We online attendees are ready."

woliagba_ayoajewole:

"The Glory of God upon the day!"

meetifeholuwa:

"StatementYour home is blessed forever fam."

simply_bestman:

"Kamo just upgraded from state to federal."

that_ajibola_girl:

"I go chop ehn."

broadnetconcepts:

"Calm down We can’t wait till Wednesday."

Priscilla Ojo's engagement trends

In other news, Legit.ng reported that fans shared their observations about Priscilla Ojo's viral engagement.

The viral pictures and video sparked reactions among fans, who claimed that it was all a publicity stunt.

Legit.ng also confirmed that Juma released a new song, 'Ololufe'. Speculation was rift that all the pictures and videos might be for the song.

