Singer Portable decided to support his fourth wife Ashabi Simple to produce her latest movie which she shared on her YouTube channel

The mother of two, who welcomed her second child with the singer recently, pleaded with her fans to watch her movie

In a video, the Zazoo Zehh crooner spoke about the movie as his wife shared what Portable asked her to do after sponsoring the movie

Actress Omobolarinde Akinyanju, aka Ashabi Simple, has urged her fans to watch her latest movie Fitila (part 1 and 2), which she released on her YouTube channel.

Portable' sponsors his wife Ashabi Simple's movie. Image credit: @ashabi.mohsimple_, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The film star, who is the fourth wife of singer Habeek Okikiola, aka Portable, stated that it was her husband that gave her money to shoot the movie. Hence, he would ask her to give an account of what she made from it.

Portable confirmed her statement in the video and said he was supposed to shoot the movie with her but he was discouraged when he saw that she chose a river as the film's location.

Fans of the couple stated that they loved how Portable supported his wife. They added that they would also encourage her by watching her movie. Those who have watched the film noted that it was interesting.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Portable's video

Check out some of the reactions to Portable and his wife's video below:

@tonade_bukola_adunni:

"Pls do another movie oooo make him feature o."

@temmyprewdy5037:

"All I c is pure love .... God continue to bless ur home."

@temidayoniniola1:

"Baba Dora thanks for your Support. God Bless you abundantly. Iya Dora well done o."

@tonade_bukola_adunni:

"Wao so nice of him, man dat support his wife career."

@itz_rashey_pearl:

"I don watch am very interesting movie, I too love you my woman."

Portable praises Ashabi Simple

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable and his wife Ashabi Simple got their fans talking after he shared a video of her online.

The video was a combination of different pictures of Ashabi wearing an outfit that is identified with herbalists.

She held a gun and struck different poses for the camera, and Portable noted that she was not a stubborn lady.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng