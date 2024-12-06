Afrobeats singer Davido has continued to share his thoughts about Nigeria and he spoke about his dissatisfaction about the country's leaders

The Grammy nominated artiste noted that the citizens are hardworking and every nation have Nigerians thriving in them

He also revealed what can make the country to become great again, spurring several Nigerians to share their takes

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has noted that Nigeria's major problem is leadership and it is affecting the growth of the nation. Moreover, the country cannot go forward without the best leaders.

The Awuke crooner said the people can adapt to any situation they find themselves. He described Nigerians as survivors and strong-willed people. Consequently, if the people can survive in Nigeria, they can survive anywhere in the world.

However, he feels the only thing missing in Nigeria is right leaders. Any country Davido travels to perform, he noted that he must see Nigerians and they usually have thriving businesses there.

In an interview with Elevate Africa Convos, the singer also said that Nigerians are a force anywhere they find themselves. Hence, if the leadership problem in Nigeria can be fixed, nothing can stop the people from excelling.

Reactions as Davido complains about Nigeria's leaders

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions as Davido complained about Nigeria's leadership below:

@_oyiza:

"Watch them come for him, like he didn’t say the TRUTH."

@officialogvictor:

"Wizkid won’t come out to talk about Nigeria governance but can spend his whole life talking about Davido on twitter."

@efrancis.14:

"Watch them come for him like his uncle isn’t a leader in the country too. Man is just honest and unbiased! People just need to appreciate his honesty."

@justme_chioma_:

"Na why them leave better person go vote Pablo Escobar."

@igwe_ben001:

"Is his uncle included in the missing right leaders? It's a question please."

@ye_am_chichi:

"We are tired of Tinubu."

