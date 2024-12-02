A fresh graduate of Igbinedion University, Okada, in Edo State, has gone viral after she celebrated her graduation online

The young lady was the best graduating student of the Department of Clinical Medicine and went home with three awards

However, sharp-eyed internet users took note of her name, which people considered to be unusual

The unusual name of a fresh graduate of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, has elicited reactions on X.

The graduate, a lady, announced that she finished her studies at the private university and posted pictures of herself in an academic gown with the three awards she had won.

People marvelled at the Igbinedion University graduate's name. Photo Credit: (@lilbravo_)

Source: Twitter

The lady, @lilbravo__, was the best graduating student of the Department of Clinical Medicine and won the Dean's prize, the Vice Chancellor's prize, and Dr. Osahon Enabulele's prize for her academic feat.

"Thank you Jehovah🥹💜.

"BEST GRADUATING STUDENT.

"DEPARTMENT OF CLINICAL MEDICINE," she tweeted.

A closer look at the awards showed her name, Bravo Excellence Omas. Her name amazed some netizens.

At the time of this report, Bravo's tweet had amassed over 2k likes, more than 100 retweets, and over 70 comments.

See her tweet below:

People celebrate the Igbinedion University graduate

@hereminence7 said:

"Congratulations Excel❤️💐🫶🏾

"True reflection of your name!

"God DID🥹."

@kevwe_george said:

"This your name “Bravo” follow you.

"Congratulations 🎉."

@drBels23 said:

"Your name is well crafted. Congratulations Excel."

@ArhnnieyJhaii said:

"Your name says it all. Congratulations."

@Osinachi_W said:

"The name says it all. Congratulations 🎉."

@Wordweaver_zaaa said:

"Omooo your name followed you oo😂🤲.

"Congratulations 🤗🤗."

@Priesst said:

"You sef see your name. Wetin you expect."

@AjaraoguT said:

"Congrats Bravo🎉 all thanks to our heavenly father Jehovah for seeing you through. I don’t know u in person but girlll I’m rooting for youuuu."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Covenant University graduate's unique name had people confused.

University graduate trends over her unique name

