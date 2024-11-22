Nigerian social media influencer and former Big Brotehr Naija contestant Queen Mercy Atang is having her share of online drags

The mother-of-own, who recently got marred to the love of her life, has reacted to the mean comments thrown at her by online trolls

According to Queen, she wanted to be rich and famous, but fame has been leading to in a lot of trouble lately

Queen, a former Big Brother Naija contestant, has made headlines after he replied to many comments thrown her way by online trolls.

The reality TV star shared a post online that received tons of comments, both the good and the bad. One person accused her of dragging over a lady called Sophia and went on to curse her.

BBNaija Queen reacts as trills drags her online. Credit: @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the online Drana, Queen noted that she does not recall a time when she was mean to anyone online.

"On this internet, I've read so much about myself. All I can say is this space is vile. I can't even recall throwing a shade at any one. I mind my business and hustle 100. I don't even defend myself on this space, no matter how bad. I have seen real love from fans on this internet. My dm is filled with amazing and lovely comment from y'all I can't wait to share them all

"And I've also read vile comments from fans on this same internet. I've read comments and sometimes I do ask myself, Queen is this you or someone else? God help me. All I've always prayed for is to be famous and rich. I've money, I'm hustling up to get it / But it may seem as tho the fame is landing me in trouble here and there. God help me."

See the post here:

Fans react to Queen's post

Read some reactions below:

@fundslord1972:

"You get fame? When?"

@symplybarbz:

"Is it that you people don’t know the meaning of fame? Cos why are y’all upset, she’s actually famous na, she may not be your fave but if you’re being talked about by many people then you’re famous."

@memeslord.ng:

"Oyah na. I talk say one day the same people that support her will also tell her the truth."

@official_gbemi.dot:

"I will always go for money than fame, I just love piece of mind."

@sheunnakamura:

"Who be this again? 😂😂 we too much for this country jare 😂."

@ariivanaa_:

"Woman is a woman’s greatest enemy, why bcos Una no get sense like that 😂."

@ma.rvel3434:

"When u start taking people's opinions seriously, you will start living in their stupid imagination."

Queen's hubby comments on her post

Previous, Legit.ng reported that BNaija star Queen Mercy Atang and her husband Davido Oyekanmi have continued to draw attention from online fans.

Just recently, it was rumoured that something was wrong with their marriage after Mercy removed her man's name from her page.

Mercy's husband, David, also commented on one of her posts, but it was deleted.

Source: Legit.ng