Nigerian music executive Ubi Franklin addressed the misconceptions about his relationship with Nigerian music artist Davido

The Made Men Music executive argued about the Afrobeats star’s influence as he claimed that Davido is Africa's biggest artist

Speaking further he talked about people referring to him as the singer’s wife’s PA and how the twin dad values his services

Nigerian music executive Ubi Franklin has decided to clarify Nigerians on his role being around singer Davido and his wife Chioma.

The entertainment tycoon pointed out that he needed to write a book to clarify some misconceptions.

Following one of his followers on X stated the importance of the music executive opening up about his career. The netizen demanded to know how Ubi moved from being a label boss player to becoming a member of Davido’s team.

The X user however addressed Ubi as “PA to Davido's wife”

“You really need to write that book cos you owe us some explanation on how you moved from owning a thriving record lebel (if I recall well) to being a PA to Davido's wife. That was quite some transition mate.”

Ubi reacted to the tweet by highlighting his job description in Davido’s career. He claimed that Davido was Africa’s biggest artist, and the reason he works with the superstar is because he has the qualifications and experience to do the job of a business administrator.

According to the Made Men Music CEO Davido calls me The Solutionist.

Ubi touched on social media bants where they refer to him as PA or Nanny and insisted that he was none of those.

"Let me state this here clearly. Davido is Africa’s Biggest Artiste and owner of DMW. I always say it’s easy to judge from outside, Davido’s setup and brand is one anyone will be happy to work for, If you look inside deeply he is more influential than a governor of many state you worship, the only thing he doesn’t have is a government budget.

"Ubi is CEO of @mademenmusicg and if you see me working with Davido is because I have the required qualifications and experience to do the job of a business administrator, David calls me #thesolutionist do with that what you want. Definitely not his PA or Nanny like most of you have tried to taunt me with, if that makes you happy so be it. I am on the business end and that where I’ll always be.”

Netizens react to Ubi’s tweet

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

1stchristopher:

"Resists the urge to shalaye to people who don’t matter in the grand scheme of things . Plus they are mostly dragging u because ur character has been shady in the past two years."

iam_bmodel:

"Even if he is Davido’s PA and so what? People should learn to mind the business that pays them. And you guys hate when two young guys are collaborating to make ends meet."

ajoke_interior_ng:

"Now watch the low life people drag him again."

theamybenson:

"Do you think being Davido's PA is a joke? Even his former gateman went from Musa to Father DMW. Look at Isreal: from APA in Ekpoma to living it up in the USA. You people always have something mean to say about others."

qwinomoruyi:

"Na una sab he’s qualified and works with the biggest artist in Africa choke on it. Nanny or solutionist man is making his raba."

official_alvinoseh:

"He’s making money from the job that’s what matters as for the biggest in Africa oga that na your opinion."

akhimieninegbenose:

"Nobody is against you working with the davido, the only thing that is giving a lot of concern is the way you are being called out for duping people and owing people, if what davido is giving you is not enough why not look for something else to be doing."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"If he isn’t benefiting from the association, he won’t be there! Let Ubi breef please!"

morayo_02:

Davido africa biggest artist… most influential in one sentence… Oga go clean twins yansh

star_nwa_:

"You’re Chioma’s hang bag."

yungblliz_:

"Ubi Franklin is the true definition of a confused creature."

Ubi Franklin speaks about Davido

Legit.ng had reported that an old video of the Nigerian music mogul and record label owner talking about his relationship with Davido and his wife, Chef Chi, had re-emerged online.

In the viral clip, Ubi noted his thoughts about Davido, Chioma and the special bond they share, which transcends the business relationship they have together.

Franklin added that his loyalty, love, and bond with Davido and Chioma were unconditional.

