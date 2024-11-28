Davido's new 2024 electric Rolls Royce Spectre is set to be flown into Nigeria as he gave an exciting update

The DMW label boss, who made a controversial comment about Nigeria's economy, also hinted at his return to the country

A video showing Davido's aide Lati checking out the 2024 electric Rolls Royce Spectre and receiving the car's papers on the singer's behalf has also emerged

Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke Davido recently revealed that his 2024 electric Rolls Royce Spectre is coming to Nigeria.

Davido took the news to another level when he revealed it would arrive in Nigeria via air instead of through the popular sea channel, which could take weeks or months.

Davido ready to fly his 2024 electric Rolls Royce to Nigeria

Source: Instagram

The DMW label owner, who appeared eager to see the 2024 electric Rolls Royce Spectre, reportedly worth around $500,000 (N700M), in a post on his Instastory, also hinted at his return to Nigeria soon.

"Just dropped my baby off at the airport.. See you at home in a few days," he wrote.

In another post, Davido requested assistance in installing the car charger as he wrote,

"Who go come install charger for me bai?"

Screenshot of Davido's Instastory.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting on the interior of Davido's 2024 Rolls Royce Spectre.

Davido's Lati receives car's papers

A video has also emerged online showing the moment one of Davido's aides, Lati, received the car's papers on the music star's behalf.

Lati was also given a sneak peek of the car's interior by the deal, who appreciated Davido's patronage in the video.

Watch video of Lati with Davido's 2024 Rolls Royce Spectre below:

Reactions as Davido flies car to Nigeria

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

dooleyfrosh:

"Person go use jet fly car."

topboy_1px:

"Na who buy last buy latest, that’s why I’ve been working on my patience."

nanc_y6803:

"Awuke money wey he put for bank he don spend am again no come remind us of how Dangote been advising you to start saving money instead of buying cars."

carderr4:

"Nobody badder than!🇧🇪."

bellyjoejoe:

"Even morayo album can not buy this motor."

captain_mavins:

"Lolz , you go fine hit song weh you go drop, dey post car weh you use your monthly allowance buy."

Joe Igbokwe advises Davido to apologise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the APC chieftain advised Davido to apologise for his comment about Nigeria's economy.

According to Igbokwe, there were consequences for Davido's actions.

This was after Davido had cried out about plans to cancel his December show in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng