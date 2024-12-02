Netizens have reacted to the issue surrounding skit maker Egungun and a lady who wanted to blackmail him

A few of the skit maker's fans blamed the wife for crying out on behalf of her partner, and they asked questions

Some people also shared their observation about his marriage to the lady and many were not happy with her

Nigerians have reacted to the ongoing saga involving skit maker Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke, popularly known as Egungun of Lagos, and a lady.

Legit.ng had reported that Poshotah, wife of the Nigerian content creator, had cried out about a lady, who was planing to blackmail her husband.

Reacting to her post, many people blamed her for coming out to defend her man.

According to a man known as Lola Okunrin, Egungun's wife shouldn't have taken that step. He stated that the issue would have died down like that, even if people dragged the skit maker.

Also in the post, a few fans shared their observation about the funny man's marriage. It was stated that the lady may not be enjoying her marriage.

Recall that the Egungun had reacted to the viral video of him and the lady.

Reactions trail the post Egungun's wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are some of them below:

@botellascubesdrinks:

"We look, we don’t judge."

@thephenomenal_girl:

"When I saw her writeup in the morning, I knew something was off with the way her words kept falling over themselves. You go dey defend Adam when it comes to cheating. it is well with their soul. Las las, na their marriage. People will move on in 3 days time."

@monalisaamaks195:

"Would Egungun have done same if it were to be his wife’s noodles everywhere? The foundation wey go still strong?"

@the_nightwearhub:

"The way egungun wife constructed the epistle, I thought she was the one in the video o. Wahala."

@iretemitayo:

"The gbola no even massive , Mtcheewwww oshi."

@dennis_emmanuel7:

"I just dey shake my head untop my bed.Shameless."

@kemaara:

"After the wife don swear drink iyi for her husband.You Dey vouch for man."

@mo__porsh:

"Tor, na wa oo."

@petite_luxury123:

"Understanding wife’s and gfs dey see shege for relationships and marriage."

Egungun proposes to lover

Legit.ng previously reported that Egungun warmed hearts in a unique way. The content creator, known for his viral outfit checks, took a moment to propose to his girlfriend.

A trending clip showed the funny moment Egungun hastily put the engagement ring on his woman's finger without asking until a colleague called him to order.

