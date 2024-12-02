Content creator Egungun has finally broken his silence hours after a video of him emerged on social media

Egungun, who refused to follow the same line as his wife, responded to the viral video with another video

The content creator has since come under fire over his actions, while others chose to drag his wife, Pashotah

Popular Nigerian content creator Egungun, whose real name is Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke, broke his silence hours after he was embroiled in a cheating scandal.

Egungun who chose not to respond to his critic shared a video of him and a lady showing their dance moves while grooving to 'Gimme Your Love' a song by Zlatan Ibile featuring Olamide.

Captioning the video, Egungun, who also included his popular catchphrase, wrote:

"That’s massive baby but still give me your love baby,"

Watch the dance video Egungun shared amid his viral video:

Recall that several netizens recently berated Egungun's wife, Pashotah, after his video emerged online.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that the content creator's wife had publicly addressed a blackmail threat involving her husband.

Netizens react to Egungun's dance video

Read some of the comments that trailed the video the content creator shared as he returned to social media below:

chizzy_khalif:

"My own is, your wife is a good woman and I hope if tables turn you will still stand by her just like she did."

amycraay:

"We watch we go backyard go laugh."

chinwendu3787:

"Only the fear of God can help us avoid some certain things

realsaint_003:

"If your own husband na saint Oya throw stone."

shalleypee:

"We watch we don’t judge."

its_magekboi:

"We Judge • We don’t listen."

eleniyan_xxl:

"Nothing bad with the video my guy, guyman wey never do such make him raise him hand."

worship_with_kosii:

"Egugun be careful na express you Dey go."

