President Bola Tinubu is currently in France with his wife Oluremi Tinubu and they was hosted by Emmanuel Macron and his wife to an interesting dinner

In a video, a music band led by two white men performed P-Square's hit song Testimony to the excitement of their audience

Tinubu watched the Oyinbo men as they performed and the video got massive reactions from social media users

Some white men in France showed how well they knew Nigerian artistes' songs and they used Peter and Paul Okoye, aka P-Square's song as an example.

They performed for President Bola Tinubu, his wife Oluremi, and other guests at the dinner hosted by France's president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

In the video shared by a journalist Tolu Ogunlesi, the Oyinbo men were excited as they sang and the audience vibed to the song. Several netizens remarked that P-Square should be given royalty for their work that was used.

Tinubu is in France for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening the relationship between both countries. He is also aiming at wooing the nation to invest in Nigeria.

Reactions as Oyinbo sings P-Square's Testimony

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the Oyinbo men's performance of P-Square's Testimony for Tinubu below:

@Am_Issa_:

"This is beautiful though I’m worried as to what this man will be signing or agreeing to after all these shows."

@SeunAyo_

"Lol they are performing Psquare for BAT. In summary Obidient performing for “not my president”.

@EasYQuality:

"P-Square go collect royalty ohh, I can't even say if them go like this matter."

@Updateboyx:

"Make dem sha pay P-Square their royalty or else."

@iamvia1:

"Omo which kain wahala be dis."

@OmololuOgunfuyi:

"All this stress for our president."

@shanwatche:

"@PeterPsquare make una come charge these people o. Na direct copyright bi dis one."

