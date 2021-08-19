Popular Nollywood actor, Michael Uba, has taken to social media to speak on prostitution and hard work

According to the Jenifa star, there is a difference between the two and he urged people not to mix them up

His post which has gone viral, has sparked mixed reactions among social media users, most of whom disagree

Michael Uba who is popularly known as James in Jenifa's Diary has sparked a conversation on social media after he took to his Instagram Story to share his thoughts on hard work.

In the post, the actor stated that hard work and runs - a Nigerian moniker for prostitution - are two different things.

In his words:

"There is hard work and there is runs. Let's know the difference please. Some will still argue that runs is also hard work. lol. Well, you know what I mean sha."

See post below:

Internet users disagree

The post which has since gone viral, had several internet users disagreeing. According to them, runs is hard work, with some challenging the actor to do it if he thought it was easy.

Check out some comments below:

sweetsophieeee:

"Do am if e easy‼️"

zayxon_tech:

"Hardwork comes in all shapes and forms...you think some of these girls enjoy doing it , if this country wasn't hard would anyone be doing it?"

ibrahim_apple_store:

"Runs is not easy ooo imagine spending a night with a man you don't know from anywhere what if you don't come back."

viviannwagboso

"There is hard work and there is yahoo… please let us know which one it is."

primp_it_up

"Runs no be hard work before?, e easy to persuade one rich man to buy you the houses and the car?,Wo, everybody should just learn to be content, life is stage by stage....We will definitely get there."

augustinahh:

"All hard work na hard work. As long as e pay. Kapish"

Nkechi Sunday Blessing also disagrees

Popular Nigerian movie star, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, recently shared insight on social media about ladies who sleep with men for money.

In a now-viral video on the internet, the controversial actress was heard speaking on how ladies who earn a living through this method are also hardworking.

The film star claimed that those who open their legs for men to sleep with them just because of money are also doing hard work.

