BBNaija's Soma Anyama has reacted to the allegation made against him by his former girlfriend, Hilda Dirisu

In his post shared on his social media handles, he noted that he had to take time before he could reply her

He shared his struggle with a life-threatening issue and fans reacted to all he had to say about his challenge

Former housemate in the Big Brother reality show, Somadina Anyama, better known as Soma Apex, has reacted to his ex-girlfriend, Hilda Dirisu, who accused him of abusing her.

Legit.ng had reported that Dirisu had opened a can of worms on X about her relationship with the reality star.

In his post, Soma stated that it took a while for him to react because he had been battling a life-threatening situation.

According to him, he has never assaulted or harmed anyone, and he deeply condemns any form of abuse.

He stated that the allegations were baseless, and they stand against his value as a person.

Soma says he dated Hilda

Also in his post, he noted that he once dated Dirisu, but they parted ways, and he expected that they would all go their ways peacefully.

The reality star also added that he holds no resentment against his former lover.

Soma warns fans

The man, who fell in love with Angel, shared the effect of spreading false information.

The reality star warned that the matter should be approached with care and caution and that fans should not jump into a conclusion.

What fans said about Soma's

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post made by the reality star. Here are some of the comments below:

@sesay.khadijatu:

"Somadina the greatest."

@ini_eson:

"Story, better work on u."

@beryl_luma:

"I can remember how you behaved in big brother house whenever it’s nomination time n your up for eviction. Baba that anger you displayed makes me believe what that lady said."

@ms_eninka:

"Soma this is PR we know but pls if deep down in your heart you know that there is an atom of truth in the allegations leveled against you then work on yourself, take a break, go on a healing vacation, pray if possible to be better."

@kwesihannah2:

"You are capable of those allegations though, even though I’m a fan I might believe them coz of what I saw in the house, you can’t even handle rejection and the way you reacted to things while with Angel in the house shows a lot about your character."

@excellentabigailfoundation:

"Soma I hope u change for better bcoz while in the house u exhibit same characters.. but wish you all the best."

@abg_official47:

"Person assault person some people still they here they write keep been you."

@baiibee__akum_:

"Na because of Angel I been follow u o, lemme do the needful first."

Lady wails over Soma, Angel relationship

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a clip showing a fan of BBNaija Soma and Angel crying had surfaced online, and some people are unhappy with it.

In the recording, the shipper wept bitterly and stated that she could not believe her favourites were no longer together.

She prayed the news would not be true and warned the reality stars to avoid playing a prank on their fans.

