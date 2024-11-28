Nigerian music star Davido is in high spirits as his new song 'Awuke' finds its way back to the charts

The singer's song dropped on the charts after his counterpart Wizkid released his music album Morayo

In the fresh announcement, Awuke climbed back up, igniting a reaction from Davido himself on social media

David 'Davido' Adeleke is a Nigerina musician who understands his fanbase and never fails to give them what they want.

The singer's song, "Awuke," dropped some days ago, has now returned to the number three spot on Spotify Nigeria.

Davido's 'Awuke' climbs back to number three on the charts. Credit: @davido, wizkid

This comes after the song dropped a couple of numbers following the release of his rival Wizkid's body of work, Morayo.

In 2024, the 'Dodo' crooner graced his fans with additive tracks like Joy featuring Angelique Kidjo, Right Now featuring Darkoo and Rvssian, and Awuke featuring YG Marley.

Recall that Nicki Minaj teased Davido in pidgin about wanting to take over her whole song. She also appreciated his effort and commended him for his musical prowess.

How fans reacted to the post

@Osho_Steam:

"Heading to NO 1. When light comes. Darkness vanishes !!! DAVIDO is the LIGHT ."

@quinsapphy:

"Awuke will never be number 1. Wizkid Fc will return Awuke to its original place 😂😂😂."

@cleverMcletus:

"001 for a reason.. our target Na No 1 spot that's where we belong.. Baba show love I need am badly. May your days be long."

@boytrillzzz:

"Show us apple music 🎶 chart. Morayo 1 to 16. Davido farming no reach apple music side."

@giftwire55:

"E no fit broke record way wizkid song broke no matter what 😹 Fc forever 🦅❤️‍🩹🫶."

@youngestman__:

"lol Dey play no matter what wizkid is the number one in Africa nobody come close big wiz 🤍🤍🤍🦅🦅."

@walter_0002:

"Agba farmer."

Davido drops official Awuke dance challenge

Legit.ng previously reported that Awuke began to disturb the social media space even before its release.

Davido wasted no time in the release of the official dance challenge to his yes-to-be-released single, Awuke.

The singer was seen with some youths dancing at an unknown stadium while asking fans to anticipate his new sound.

