Davido's cousin B-Red has shared how he feels whenever the Afrobeat singer gets dragged online

Recall that Davido always finds himself getting dragged, either by his rival Wizkid, his fanbase or online trolls

Speaking in an interview, B-Red, who is also a singer, explained in an interview how he feels seeing his cousin in such situations

Davido's cousin B-Red, whose real name is Adebayo Adeleke, recently made it to the front lines of blogs.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the singer announced the amazing news online via his official social media handle, revealing that his family now has a second baby boy.

While speaking as a guest on City FM, the interviewer asked how he feels whenever his cousin Davido gets ruthlessly called out online, especially by Wizkid, who always has a bone to pick with the singer.

According to him, any famous person gets dragged regardless of who they are. He noted that anyone who hasn't been called out online is yet to "blow."

In B-Red's words:

"If you don’t get dragged you never blow o. Even the greats like Michael Jackson, if you post picture them go abuse you. If you’re famous everybody must have something to say. So that’s life"

Watch the interview here:

Reactions to B-Red's interview

Read some reactions below:

@obiagelisteve:

"Exactly.... if you never blow nobody go talk about u. If davido is not a serious competition for wizkid, fc no go feel this inferior."

@prie_st11:

"He said what every sensible person would say 👏."

@olaade_vibez:

"This is why Big Wiz don’t grant all this radio and so called interviews in Nigeria anymore. You people lack sense of interaction for an artists."

@im_greatwhite:

"Learn media training from b- red what a perfect response!!!"

@bigboyroyalbabatunde:

"Interview. Simple and sweet. Nice answers to questions without hurting anyone or saying too much. But you see that him brother , 1 question na 50 answers."

@albino.marine:

"2baba once said if nobody talks about you then you are a nobody."

@lil_baby_ella98:

"He get sense pass that he cousin Ebuka 😮😂."

