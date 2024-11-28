Afrobeats sensation Davido gave an insight into his collaboration with American artists who are tapping into the culture

The singer shed light on his collaboration with Chris Brown on the song 'Sensational' and 'If it's Okay' with Nicki Minaj

He explained how such collaborations have helped and spoke about Lojay's first Grammy nominations

Nigerian singer and billionaire heir David 'Davido' Adeleke has made headlines after being spotted dishing out some gems during a recent interview.

Davido, who has been suffering severe backlash from some Nigerians for an offence tagged "National Betrayal," reminisced on his song with Chris Brown.

Davido discusses collaboration with Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj in a new interview. Credit: @davido, @lojaymusic, @nickiminaj

Davido discusses collaboration with Chris Brown

Davido stated that Chris Brown wanted him to use his African accent in the song when he was trying to speak in his American accent.

He said the song earned him a Grammy nomination, as did Lojay, who he introduced to Chris Brown. He also stated that the US singer did not care that the 'Tonongo' singer was not so 'big'.

What OBO said about Lojay

The singer jested about Lekan Osifeso Jr., aka Lojay, winning his first Grammy nomination in four years, while he has been in the game for 14 years and has only gotten two.

Furthermore, he shared that Nicki Minah gave him 30 minutes on the phone while they arranged a new collaborative effort. Davido noted that 30 minutes is huge for someone like Nicki Minaj.

Watch the interview here:

Netizens react to Davido's interview

Read some reactions here:

@blessed_mikky:

"Na this particular guy go make you all be crying everyday bkus his here to stay till his old age 😂😂."

@sir__anoi3rd:

"No one is giving him his flowers for putting Lojay on a record that gave him his first Grammy nomination even thou I don’t care about award."

@tizanicky:

"Davido Don mk them forget morayo."

@vakporzyofficial:

"Everybody get were them Dey dream go. Davido is enjoying is own dream and u Dey hate am."

@simply_msendoo:

"How will someone not like this guyyyyy like whyyyy😂😂❤️."

@warrination:

"I almost fall in love with Davido.. but nah... Fc for life😂😂😂😂."

@tund_e147:

"Davido get right to talk like this u see those ones wey them born for backyard close ur mouth."

Nicki Minaj Appreciates Davido

Legit.ng previously reported that American rapper Nicki Minaj collaborated with Nigerian Afrobeats artiste Davido on her song "If It Is Okay."

Nicki Minaj was grateful for his contribution to the song and made it known to their fans on social media.

Davido also responded to her post, which caused fans to share their takes on it; however, Wizkid's fans also had something to say about it.

