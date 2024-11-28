Davido Discusses Song With Nicki Minaj, Lojay's Grammy, More: "Lil Bro Got His First Nomination"
- Afrobeats sensation Davido gave an insight into his collaboration with American artists who are tapping into the culture
- The singer shed light on his collaboration with Chris Brown on the song 'Sensational' and 'If it's Okay' with Nicki Minaj
- He explained how such collaborations have helped and spoke about Lojay's first Grammy nominations
Nigerian singer and billionaire heir David 'Davido' Adeleke has made headlines after being spotted dishing out some gems during a recent interview.
Davido, who has been suffering severe backlash from some Nigerians for an offence tagged "National Betrayal," reminisced on his song with Chris Brown.
Davido discusses collaboration with Chris Brown
Davido stated that Chris Brown wanted him to use his African accent in the song when he was trying to speak in his American accent.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
He said the song earned him a Grammy nomination, as did Lojay, who he introduced to Chris Brown. He also stated that the US singer did not care that the 'Tonongo' singer was not so 'big'.
What OBO said about Lojay
The singer jested about Lekan Osifeso Jr., aka Lojay, winning his first Grammy nomination in four years, while he has been in the game for 14 years and has only gotten two.
Furthermore, he shared that Nicki Minah gave him 30 minutes on the phone while they arranged a new collaborative effort. Davido noted that 30 minutes is huge for someone like Nicki Minaj.
Watch the interview here:
Netizens react to Davido's interview
Read some reactions here:
@blessed_mikky:
"Na this particular guy go make you all be crying everyday bkus his here to stay till his old age 😂😂."
@sir__anoi3rd:
"No one is giving him his flowers for putting Lojay on a record that gave him his first Grammy nomination even thou I don’t care about award."
@tizanicky:
"Davido Don mk them forget morayo."
@vakporzyofficial:
"Everybody get were them Dey dream go. Davido is enjoying is own dream and u Dey hate am."
@simply_msendoo:
"How will someone not like this guyyyyy like whyyyy😂😂❤️."
@warrination:
"I almost fall in love with Davido.. but nah... Fc for life😂😂😂😂."
@tund_e147:
"Davido get right to talk like this u see those ones wey them born for backyard close ur mouth."
Nicki Minaj Appreciates Davido
Legit.ng previously reported that American rapper Nicki Minaj collaborated with Nigerian Afrobeats artiste Davido on her song "If It Is Okay."
Nicki Minaj was grateful for his contribution to the song and made it known to their fans on social media.
Davido also responded to her post, which caused fans to share their takes on it; however, Wizkid's fans also had something to say about it.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng