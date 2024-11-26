Celebrities are usually seen in public with glam looks, however, only a few can be seen with bare faces and on their natural hair

The beauties of some entertainers have been displayed while they rock cornrows and their fans have gotten used to them that way

Legit.ng checks out how some Adesua Etomi and Bimbo Ademoye, among other female celebs have rocked cornrows with style

Looking good is the desire of individuals and it is among the reasons the beauty market is booming.

Aside from wearing wigs, some celebs have flaunted their beauties in lovely cornrows carefully weaved, with attention paid to details.

Nigerian female celebs look lovely in cornrows. Image credit: @bimboademoye, @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

Regardless of how glamorous they look with makeup and artificial hair, the cornrows do not take away their gorgeous natures as the styles often give their fans another dimension of their superstars.

1. Adesua Etomi slays in all-back cornrows

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington has a gorgeous smile and is versatile with her hairstyles. Her love for weaves and braids does not deplete her desire to slay in her natural hair.

She displayed affection with her husband and singer Olubankole Wellington, aka Banky W, rocking her natural hair, and it got the attention of her fans.

In her natural look, she praised her husband on his birthday and described him as the greatest and kindest man on earth. She also appreciated him for making their home very conducive and a haven for them.

2. Bimbo Ademoye looks lovely in cornrows

33-year-old movie star, Bimbo Ademoye, is not only talented but beautiful whether in her glam or natural look.

While making content for social media, she is often seen rocking cornrows, which has become obvious in her videos. In a Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video, she shared how she slayed in a denim dress and shoes.

After she was done wearing her outfit, she still flaunted her natural hair for some seconds before wearing her wig. She also used the opportunity to promote her movies on her YouTube page.

3.Nse Ikpe-Etim glows in tinted cornrows

Nollywood thespian Nse Ikpe-Etim is one adorable actress who is known for rocking her natural hair. Her gold-tinted hair has become her trademark in recent times. She also slays in her cornrows, be it outdoors or indoors.

Nse played the role of Colette in the blockbuster movie A Tribe Called Judah. She also did incredibly well in 4-4-44 and Mr and Mrs, among other films. Her fans often praise her diction and note that she has a good command of English.

4. Omoni Oboli shines in cornrows

Actress and moviemaker Omoni Oboli gave natural hair lovers some style inspiration as she wore her cornrows to promote her cinema movie The Uprising: Wives on Strike.

The mother-of-three and grandmother-of-one looked lovely in the hairstyle as she encouraged her fans to see her movie.

46-year-old Omoni has worn her cornrows for a large number of times and it has become a part of her signature hairstyle. Her fans love her youthful look despite being a grandmother.

5. Linda Ejiofor radiates in natural hair

Actress Linda Ejiofor is known for her couple content with her husband and colleague Ibrahim Suleiman. The talented mother-of-one often flaunts her natural look as she shares her glam looks.

In a video, she showed herself in her cornrows before she switched to her makeup face and lovely wig. Her fans noted that she was beautiful and they hailed God for creating her specially.

Adesua Etomi, other celebs stun in braids

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that hairstyles have become a part of some people's brands and Nigerian female celebrities do not joke about it.

Despite the different evolving styles that have been worn by ladies, braids have always stood out over the years.

In this listicle, Legit.ng checks how some celebs including Simi and Adesua Etomi, among others have made statements in this style.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng