Nollywood thespians Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor have given their fans an insight into how they manage their finances as a couple

Ibrahim revealed how he bought his wife an Apple watch and she went ahead to buy the latest version some months after

The couple noted that they were broke and they shared what they now do differently compared to when they were single

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Suleman, playfully tackled his wife and actress Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman after she bought an Apple watch months after he purchased one for her.

In her defense, she said she wanted to use it to check her heart rate, in the video shared by @bellanaija on Instagram.

Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor speak about their finances. Image credit: @ihuomalindaejiofor

Source: Instagram

Although the couple stated that they were currently broke (short of money), they acknowledged how they have been able to manage their finances.

Ibrahim also admitted that he was glad they now cut down on their excesses and the harsh economy contributed to it.

Speaking on the shift in mindset he has had since he got married, the father of one noted that he now sticks to plan and ensures that he uses the money to sort out every immediate need. However, whatever was left would be used for other things.

Watch the couple's video below:

Reactions to Ibrahim Suleman, Linda Ejiofor's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman's video below:

@officialpersh:

"God don’t forget you said soon."

@adezeribe:

"Beautiful and powerful couple! Learnt alot! Thank you to you both."

@etukbunmi:

"Why won't you just love these two? God keep keeping you both."

@itsoluchi30:

"This is so beautiful to watch."

@blossom_ff:

"See me smiling."

@estherobodo:

"You two play too much. But I like your love joor."

@mackdivasbeauty:

"All of a sudden all the couple want to be opening YouTube upandan. I will still survive this year. God your daughter is still waiting o."

Ibrahim Suleiman shares what disturbs him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ibrahim is not only a gifted role interpreter but is also observant about what happens online.

He noted that some netizens rarely ever have an opinion online, as all they do is repost other people's thoughts.

The actor's observation did not go down well with social media users who tackled him for not minding his business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng