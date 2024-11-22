Hair vendor Wanneka has shared how much she loves her husband and described some of the features that attracted her to him

She noted that she was blessed to have the young man as her own, and added that he is obsessed with her body

Wanneka also spoke about the number of times her husband loves to touch her daily, and it got the attention of social media users

Hair vendor and the chief executive officer of Wanneka Luxury Hair, Doris Nkumah, is known for flaunting her husband Mustapha online.

This time, she said that it was one thing to fall in love with a man and a completely different ball game to fall in love with a young, dark, and handsome man.

Wanneka speaks about the physical attributes of her husband. Image credit: @wannebaybee

Source: Instagram

She added that Mustapha has a pointed nose and sugar lips, and he makes her feel like a high school girl. Wanneka added that he was making her feel like she was 16 years old again.

The hair vendor stylishly jumped on the trending suspect challenge where individuals expose some details about their friends or partners. According to the mother-of-four, her husband is obsessed with her body and touch it 10 million times daily.

She also shared some lovey-dovey pictures with Mustapha. While some people hailed her body, others were indifferent about the sultry pphotos.

See Wanneka's post about her husband in the link.

Reactions to Wanneka and husband's romantic display

Check out some of the reactions to Wanneka and her husband's loved-up photos below:

@laladontsnooze:

"Veekee James for morning, Miz Wanneka for afternoon, and Yul Edochie for night. Na wa."

@st_elsewhere_phoenix:

"Wanneka and Veekee James, make una allow us rest o."

@ch.ocho1389:

"Honestly she's hot and I love that she's happy. It's not easy to find a man that loves you deeply."

@juisy_cumin_aphrodisiac:

"I love how happy she is. Dear God I want to be this happy too with my man pls."

@jessicaogoba:

"Some pictures are not meant to be on the internet, anyway it her life and choice."

Wanneks denies competing with Veekee James

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wanneka has opened up about her relationship with fashion designer Veeekee James in a viral post on social media.

A chat from the hair entrepreneur leaked, revealing her criticising the designer because she was not invited to her wedding.

In the recording, she said that she and Veekee James were never friends, but she is a small sister to her as she said she wasn't competing with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng