Actress Dayo Amusa was filled with joy as she shared the names of her son during his naming ceremony

Her colleague Iyabo Ojo was in attendance to celebrate with her and she wished her all the best as she begins her motherhood journey

Fans of the new mother were excited for her and thanked Iyabo Ojo for being a woman of faith, and they linked Dayo's current state to theirs

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa organised her son's naming ceremony, and she revealed that his names are Oluwakemi, Oluwayemisi, Ilebamigbe, and Iledurotimi, among other lovely Yoruba names.

She was excited as her colleague Iyabo Ojo shared in her joy at the event held on Monday, November 25, 2024. The mother of two said it was an absolute delight to celebrate with Dayo as she named her son.

Dayo Amusa reveals the names of her son as Iyabo Ojo rejoices with her. Image credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo prayed that the joy, love, and blessings that come with it never cease to fill her life. She also wished her all the best as she embarked on the incredible journey of motherhood.

She also said that Dayo's son would continue to flourish in God's grace, grow stronger, healthier, and happier with each passing day. Hence, she congratulated her on the momentous occasion and prayed that the special day would be etched in her memory forever.

Reactions as Dayo Amusa names her son

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Dayo Amusa's son's naming ceremony shared by Iyabo Ojo below:

@saya_nikky:

"This woman of faith. I love you so much Iya Festus and Priscy. Oni je ikoro so heart is pure."

@dayoamusa:

"Thank you @iyaboojofespris."

@ab_beautyempire:

"I am the next. insha Allah."

@oyinlomodiamond:

"Very pure-hearted woman."

@prettydeejah88:

"My Cousin is next Insha Allah."

@kash.y794:

"I love this woman... She's happy for everyone."

@ayo_classical:

"You have got a beautiful heart. May God protect the little one and all."

@emeraldmyaar:

"Despite all my burden in my heart, I am still feeling butterflies in my belly for this miracle God has done for Mrs. Dayo. May her joy be permanent ijn."

@omohtohwummi:

"Queen mother for a reason. Ire akari lagbara olorun."

Dayo Amusa confirms giving birth

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dayo had officially confirmed the birth of her newborn baby after the news circulated on social media.

Earlier in the day, actors from the Yoruba movie industry stormed Dayo's page to celebrate and congratulate her.

Confirming the good news, Dayo Amusa denied the trending photo online and shared real pictures of her baby.

