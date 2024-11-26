Actress Dayo Amusa's joy knew no bounds as she welcomed her son a week ago, causing her colleagues and fans to rejoice with her

To mark the naming of her son, the movie star shared some exciting photos of herself and her little boy

Many fans of the actress were excited for her, they spoke about how motherhood made her look as they prayed for her

The birth of Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa's son has continued to make the news. It was an opportunity for her fans to rejoice with her as she shared some beautiful photos of herself and her child.

In the photos, she wore a gorgeous yellow dress while her son wore the same colour. The pictures were released on the same day she held her baby's naming ceremony on Monday, November 25, 2024.

Fans of Dayo shared how motherhood made her look calm and they observed that she did not fix artificial nails, unlike her. Nevertheless, it did not stop her from looking lovely.

Some netizens prayed that Dayo Amusa's joy will be permanent as they gushed at her adorable post-pregnancy photos. Among the celebs who graced Dayo's son's naming ceremony was Iyabo Ojo, who prayed for mother and child.

See the photos in the slides below:

Reactions to Dayo Amusa, her baby's photos

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Dayo Amusa and her son's pictures below:

@olatunji_khadijah:

"Her joy is permanent."

@temmy_business_world:

"Baby can make ones calm, see her nail. No artificial nails someone that is always on nails. Motherhood looks good on you sis."

@janetnikoroakerele:

"Adufe mi to pretty."

@temmy_business_world:

"Wow so beautiful. May he be the coolness of your eyes insha Allah."

@jannah_is_our_priorit:

"So beautiful."

@sisi_clara:

"Most beautiful picture on the gram."

Dayo Amusa confirms giving birth

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dayo had officially confirmed the birth of her newborn baby after the news circulated on social media.

Earlier in the day, actors from the Yoruba movie industry stormed Dayo's page to celebrate and congratulate her.

Confirming the good news, Dayo Amusa denied the trending photo online and shared real pictures of her baby.

