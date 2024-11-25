Music executive Paulo Okoye has defended Davido after the singer asked foreign investors not to come to Nigeria

Paulo said that those bashing OBO should leave him alone as he is not the cause of the problems in the country

The music executive noted that the country is in shambles and he shared what the people should do about it

Music executive Paulo Okoye has shared his take on Afrobeats singer David Adeleke aka Davido's statement discouraging foreign investors in the country.

Paulo described those dragging the Feel crooner as mad people and he asked them to leave him alone. According to the music executive, Davido spoke the truth because the current state of the economy is very bad.

He added that global companies were leaving the country while local businesses were facing significant loses. The challenges the nation is facing were acknowledged by Paulo and he asked the people to accept the realities.

The 54-year-old prayed that God would bless Nigeria as the people work toward a better country. His post spurred different comments from netizens.

See Paulo Okoye's post on Davido below:

Reactions as Paulo Okoye defends Davido

See some of the comments some netizens made on Paulo Okoye's take on Davido below:

@realltiago:

"You don’t openly discredit your country, and expect the country to grow, he’s a global figure should always watch what he says, you can’t see other public figures discrediting their countries, Oga Paulo you’re matured enough you should know better."

@ojulewastudio:

"People hate the truth, it’s bitter. Only Real people accept the truth, and look for way forward."

@luxxstyleevents:

"Davido go lie for you? He said nothing but the truth."

@ifeco153:

"All of a sudden Nigerians same set of people who complain of hunger are the ones joining to drag him. We never ready for this country."

@loma4real:

"He said what he said, government is our problem."

Patrick Doyle lambasts Davido for discouraging investors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TV presenter Nyma Zibiri countered Davido after he discouraged Americans from investing in Nigeria.

In an interview, Davido complained about the poor state of the economy and said it was not a good time to invest in the country.

During her programme, Your View on TVC where she is a co-host, Zibiri asked Davido to show his contributions to the nation.

