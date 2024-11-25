Actor Patrick Doyle has shared his take on Davido's statement asking foreigners not to relocate to Nigeria

He described the singer's statement as dense and shared how Davido goofed without thinking about his father's investments in Nigeria

The movie star would not be the first to react to Davido's statement and his post gathered mixed reactions from Nigerians

Nollywood actor Patrick Doyle has criticised Grammy-nominated singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, for discouraging foreigners from investing in Nigeria.

Patrick Doyle knocks Davido for asking foreigners not to invest in Nigeria.

The Unavailable hitmaker noted that Nigeria's economy is in shambles and Americans should not bother about relocating to the country.

According to Doyle, Davido's statement was dense because his father Dr Adedeji Adeleke has a $2 billion power generation investment in the country. Hence, he felt Davido ought to know much better.

Some netizens asked Doyle to cut Davido some slack while others said that President Bola Tinubu has said worse things about the country.

Reactions as Patrick Doyle criticises Davido

Check out some of the reactions to Patrick Doyle's criticism of Davido below:

@Ade O. Olukoya

"He needs to be reminded that his uncle is a state governor doing nothing to improve the situation in his domain."

@Kingsley Rapulu Ofodeme:

"Why being harsh on Davido who is a private citizen. Did he lie about the Nigerian economy which is obviously crippled?"

@Ada Ofoegbu:

"But Tinubu said worse things about Nigeria abroad. Insecurity, climate change, inflation, etc."

@Offiong Esua:

"Either way, his father recoups his investment. It was quaranteed by the ADB bank and also with grants from the World Bank."

@Titi Oyejola:

"He should just stick to what he knows best, music."

@Msoo Mee:

"The guy is incredibly blessed with many gifts. Discernment of that magnitude is unfortunately not one of his strong suits.

@Majemite Jaboro:

"Forgive him. He forgot where he was."

Presenter tackles Davido for discouraging investors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TV presenter Nyma Zibiri has countered Davido after he discouraged Americans from investing in Nigeria.

In an interview, Davido complained about the poor state of the economy and said it was not a good time to invest in the country.

During her programme, Your View on TVC where she is a co-host, Zibiri asked Davido to show his contributions to the nation.

