TV presenter Nyma Zibiri has countered Davido after he discouraged Americans from investing in Nigeria

In an interview, Davido complained about the poor state of the economy and said it was not a good time to invest in the country

During her programme, Your View on TVC where she is a co-host, Zibiri asked Davido to show his contributions to the nation

Nigerian television presenter Nyma Akashat Zibiri has expressed disappointment at Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, after the latter lamented about the poor state of the economy.

TVC presenter Nyma Zibiri drags Davido after he said that Americans should not relocate to Nigeria. Image credit: @davido, @theladiesofyourview

Source: Instagram

The Feel hitmaker noted that that the economy is in shambles and Americans should not bother to relocate to the country or even invest in it. Moreover, the rate at which the dollar has fallen against the dollar was appalling.

On her part, Nyma said Davido was hindering President Bola Tinubu's effort to get foreign investors into the country with his interview. She added that the removal of fuel subsidy was the best decision made by the current administration.

According to the Television Continental (TVC) journalist, Davido should show his contribution to his home state Osun. She also asked him to show the food production company he built to support the government.

Watch the video in the link.

Netizens react as TVC presenter tackles Davido

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Nyma Zabiri's comment on Davido below:

@ogo_mbah:

"I am just wondering how we should hold an Artiste accountable and leave the government we elected."

@anieubok:

"Imagine! What services do you render apart from sitting every morning in front of the TV to criticise people but not the owner of TVC. Madam shift, talk to your employer."

@dri_dat:

"Direct the energy to your president."

@tekena_otobo:

"So make him lie?"

@justlois_albert:

"Just out curiosity. The foreign companies that shut down operations in Nigeria in the last one year what do you think they told their people when they got home? Cause this one every boy is hyperventilating cause David spoke the truth is confusing me o."

Reno slams Davido for 'de-marketing' Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a prominent opposition member, Reno Omokri, has strongly disagreed with Davido's position that Nigeria's economy is in shambles.

Omokri asserted that even if, for the sake of argument, the country's economy is in shambles, Davido "should not have gone on a global platform to say so and then tell the world not to invest in Nigeria".

The outspoken social media personality counselled citizens to rise above partisanship and love Nigeria enough to defend her.

Source: Legit.ng