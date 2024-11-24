'Economy is in Shambles’: Omokri Kicks as Davido Warns Americans Against Relocating to Nigeria
- A prominent opposition member, Reno Omokri, has strongly disagreed with Davido's position that Nigeria's economy is in shambles
- Omokri asserted that even if, for the sake of argument, the country's economy is in shambles, Davido "should not have gone on a global platform to say so and then tell the world not to invest in Nigeria"
- The outspoken social media personality counselled citizens to rise above partisanship and love Nigeria enough to defend her
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.
FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a former social media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has criticised Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over the singer's recent viral comment.
Omokri’s reaction follows Davido’s remarks advising black Americans to reconsider relocating to Nigeria amidst speculations triggered by Donald Trump’s electoral victory. Davido had hinged his stance on the current economic hardship in Nigeria.
Legit.ng reports that concerns over potential anti-black policies in the United States (US) have reportedly led some African Americans to explore moving abroad, with Nigeria being a potential destination.
Speaking during an appearance on 'The Big Homies' House podcast, Davido painted a picture of Nigeria’s economic landscape, citing poor leadership, a struggling exchange rate, and soaring oil prices as factors complicating the country’s recovery.
Reacting to Davido’s statement in a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter), Omokri asked Nigerians to "reason like sentient beings for once".
He wrote on Saturday, November 23:
"Nigeria's economy is not in shambles. But even if, for the sake of argument, our economy is in shambles (it is not), should you go on a global platform to say so and then tell the world not to invest in Nigeria?
"How is that a solution? How is that helpful? It is likely complaining that your sisters are not married, then you go to the market square to tell everyone they are morally loose."
He continued:
"Many Nigerians are just emotionally excitable people. A critical mass of our people are not sentient beings.
"Whether or not your presidential candidate won or lost in 2023, we can all agree that this is the only country we have. I can assure you that even as Trump won the election, no American artiste will come on Nigerian media platforms to de-market America."
Omokri concluded:
"Let us try to reason like sentient beings for once. Rise above your emotions. Rise above your partisanship. Hate Tinubu enough to fight him, but love Nigeria enough to defend her."
Omokri meets Tinubu in Aso Rock
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omokri shared a picture of his meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock presidential villa.
The meeting between Messrs Tinubu and Omokri sparked online speculations of the president possibly appointing Omokri as one of his spokespersons.
