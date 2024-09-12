Netizens hugely reacted to a recent post by Nigerian clergyman Mike Bamiloye of the Mount Zion film production

The man noted that it is quite bad for Christian ladies to sit on a man's lap, whether in a movie or a drama

His post has provoked the thoughts of tons of social media users who posed quite several questions to him

Mike Bamiloye is in the news right now after he shared his thoughts about how Christian thespians should behave in movies.

According to the man of God, there is an acceptable way for Christians in the make-believe world to behave.

The pastor noted that it is a major blunder for female Christians to sit on a male's lap while acting in a movie or a drama.

In his words:

"It's a Major Blunder in a Christian Movie For a Lady to Sit on a Man's Lap"

According to previous reports by Legit.ng, Mike Bamiloye slammed Nigerian pastors who have large congregations and live lavish lifestyles. He noted that they would surely give an account when the time is right.

Nigerians react to Mike Bamiloye's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@arebasilas:

"What if the couple acting is a real married couple."

@john.achile.script:

"True sir. Some even go as far as kissing in the movie when they aren't married in real life."

@babajidemercy001:

"hhhmmmm, yes o, please let us add female and male cast sharing the same dress room, i think we really have to look into it."

@officialgbengaoke:

"Am glad you are saying these things now sir. For some of us who watch only "christian movies."

@oyin.kanade:

"Here we go....but some Pastors who head churches now have acted many romantic scenes...how do we trash that...eg @iamthatpj."

@uwanfash2024:

"Absolutely right!"

Mike Bamiloye tackles female ministers

Meanwhile, Pastor Mike Bamiloye shared details about a class of female ministers who are active globally but neglect their responsibilities at home.

The cleric points out that the ministers travel extensively for ministry work, leaving their husbands alone at home for extended periods.

The cleric's emphasis on the irony of the female ministers praising their husbands from pulpits while these husbands experience solitude at home has got many talking online.

