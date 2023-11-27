Pastor Mike Bamiloye shared details about a class of female ministers who are active globally but neglect their responsibilities at home

The cleric points out that the ministers travel extensively for ministry work, leaving their husbands alone at home for extended periods

The cleric's emphasis on the irony of the female ministers praising their husbands from pulpits while these husbands experience solitude at home has got many talking online

Mike Bamiloye, the founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, has hit at female ministers of God who are everywhere but abandoned their homes and husbands to cousins, family or maids.'

Movie icon, Mike Bamiloye, has frowned at female ministers of God who pursue global ministry but leave their husbands to wallow in loneliness. Photo credit: Mike Bamiloye

Mike Bamiloye berates "busy female ministers"

In a Facebook post, shared on Saturday, November 25, the cleric and filmmaker maintained the ministers travel around the world, and preach the gospel. They receive lavish treatment during their global ministry endeavors but "cold or hot the man is alone" at home.

Pastor Bamiloye wrote:

"There is a class of female Ministers who never stayed at home with their husband. They travel everywhere, being hosted in many hotels and suits all over as they minister about, eating the best of sumptuous meals provided by their hosts while their husband stay alone at home manning the local church.

"They would stand behind the pulpits and podiums introducing their sermons with a praise for their husbands: "I bring you greetings from my husband, the owner of my head. The payer of my dowries without whom I would not be here today. He sent his warm greetings " , even while the man is suffering loneliness at home. Cold or hot the man is alone."

Nigerians react as Mike Bamiloye tackles female ministers

As usual Nigerians took to the comment section of the man of God and reacted to the development. Legit.ng capured some of their opnions.

King Goodluck II wrote:

"This message is deep sir.

"Lord, please help me to marry right."

Emmanuel Nyeche said:

"There’s an urgent need for balance."

Victoria Adebo urged:

"The man should hide the passport and let her be looking for it. Wisdom is profitable."

Peace Nzewuji said:

"True talk Sir."

