Daniel Regha has shared the new price Dangote should be selling his fuel after the businessman announced a new price

In his post, he slammed the billionaire and said that he was only after profit, but he should reduce it if he wanted to reward Nigerians

His suggestion became a topic of discussion among fans because of the new price he proposed for the billionaire

Social media critic, Daniel Regha, has reacted to the new price Alico Dangote has promised to be selling fuel in Nigeria.

Legit.ng had reported that Dangote had announced that fuel would be sold for lesser than, N1000. He said his refinery was going to sell for N970.

In a post on X, the critic, who likes blasting celebrities, noted that N970 was too much, But N300 should be the maximum price the billionaire should sell fuel.

Daniel Regha says Dangote was after profit

Also in his post, Daniel Regha mentioned that the billionaire was not after the welfare of Nigerians, but was after his own pocket.

He added that the new price Dangote was willing to sell his fuel meant nothing to Nigerians, considering how high prices of goods were.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Daniel Regha's post about Dangote

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post made by the critic. Here are some of the comments below:

@israellight_:

"Na you open the refinery for am ! Go there go low the price na."

@yemipeters04:

"Dangote has succeeded in Monopolizing the fuel industry. He will skyrocket the price to 2000 next year. A business man indeed."

@JJ_TALISMAN:

"Yes!!! I agree. Because na you build refinery for am abi?"

@Abui_jrn:

"The first mistake is believing he has the best interest if Nigerians at heart. Man is a business man , making profit will always be his motive."

@dayoungdoc:

"Lol, in that case, they should rename the company to Dangote Charity."

@CozWoman:

"It's always about making profit. They cry when it doesn't favour them."

@tobijubril_:

"300 still too high they should reduce it to N200 per litre if he really wants to repay us."

@RosiePorsche:

"The man is probably a good business man ...but his business should not be the business of Nigeria, the government should not patronize him period

@X_Trnds:

"First of all, it's business not charity. I believe Dangote fuel prices reflects the prices he bought the crude oil from FG. One more thing we need to know is the prices at which NNPC sells the crude oil to him and the cost of refining that made us arrive at #1000."

Source: Legit.ng