The price of Dangote Refinery's Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has been lowered from N990 to N970 per litre

It stated that the reduction is intended to support Nigerians for their continuous support as the year draws to a close

It also stated that this will enhance the policies implemented to promote domestic business for the benefit of everybody

Anthony Chiejina, the Group's Chief Branding and Communications Officer, revealed this in a statement revealed via its X page on Sunday.

According to Chiejina, the refinery has reduced the price of petrol for marketers from N990 to N970 per litre, giving them N20 per litre savings.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery has effected a reduction in the prevailing price of its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from N990/litre to N970/litre for the marketers.

“As the year comes to an end, this is our way of appreciating the good people of Nigeria for their unwavering support in making the Refinery a dream come true. In addition, this is to thank the government for their support as this will complement the measures put in place to encourage domestic enterprise for our collective well-being.

“While the refinery would not compromise on the quality of its petroleum products, we assure you of best quality products that are environmentally friendly and sustainable.

This comes after Dangote Refinery recently resumed importing crude oil from the US after a three-month break.

The move comes as the facility ramps up production to meet growing domestic and regional demands.

A recent report disclosed on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 that a cargo carrying two million barrels of West Texas Intermediate crude from Chevron Corp will be delivered to the refinery in December.

Dangote Refinery exports petrol to West African countries

Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Refinery has commenced the exportation of petrol to neighbouring West African countries.

This indicates that the mega-refinery’s operations could soon potentially shake up regional fuel markets.

A Bloomberg report stated this, quoting data from Vortexa, Kpler, Precise Intelligence, a port report, and a ship-tracking platform.

