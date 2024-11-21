A Nigerian Twitter user has gone online to trash Nollywood over a recent activity that got her riled up

According to her post, her wedding frame was used in a movie, and her face and that of her husband was cropped out

The outburst has attracted the attention of social media users who shared their opinions on the issue

A Nigerian social media user went to the microblogging platform X to reveal what she had encountered online.

According to a picture she shared on the user's page, identified as @larabillionaire, her wedding photo was used in what looked like a Yoruba movie with her face cropped out. She mentioned trying to reach out to the movie writer but to no avail.

X user slams movie organizers for using her wedding picture in a movie. Credit: @larabillionaire

Source: Instagram

In Lara's words:

"Huge chunk of those in the Nigerian entertainment industry (and the whole country tbh) have an affinity for mediocrity. Shoddy attempt at creativity and just overall unprofessionalism. Cos why is my wedding picture in a movie with faces of the actors plastered on our faces?"

See the post below:

The male actor in the frame is Jide Awobona, but the actress seems unidentifiable right now.

It is unclear how the movie producers obtained the picture, but they did so without the owner's consent.

Nigerians react to X user's rant

Read some reactions below:

@OyinSoExtra:

"They photoshopped the faces? Omg."

@vanniebee_:

"Nahhhh! This is crazzzzy. Pele, my darling."

@a_light_piece:

"Highest lack of professionalism. Infact this is crrazy."

@____Oyinkansola:

"What? How did this even happen?"

@AON_dofa:

"Please, what's the name of the movie and what platform was it on? This isn't cool at all."

@_Kkachee:

"This is crazy. So sorry. Can you follow it up legally? That one is even another stress."

@larabillionaire:

"I’ve heard it’s almost pointless to do so, that’s why I’m ranting on here because of how ignorant everyone involved is."

Flavour Replies X Users

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerians on social media never hide their feelings, especially when it concerns those they care about.

Following Chidimma Adetshina's success at the Miss Universe 2024, Twitter users showed concerns about singer Flavour's possible plans for her.

After seeing several tweets online, Flavour replied, expressing his feelings about the various accusations.

Source: Legit.ng