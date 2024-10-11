Nigerian singer Davido’s first daughter, Imade, has impressed netizens with her French-speaking skills

Just recently, her mum Sophia shared a video online of the nine-year-old fluently speaking the foreign language

Imade’s French-speaking skills got many Nigerians talking with several of them praising her mum for a job well done

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s first daughter, Imade, drew fans' attention with her French-speaking skills.

Just recently, Imade’s mum Sophia took to her Snapchat page to share videos of her interaction with her daughter, and some of them included the nine-year-old girl speaking the foreign language.

In the clip, Imade talks about her plans for being the president of her class, explaining her intentions in French. Her mother, Sophia, is also present doing some other school work for Imade.

See the impressive video below:

Nigerians react to Imade speaking French

The video of Imade fluently speaking French greatly impressed netizens. While some of them praised her mother Sophia, others claimed the display was because of Davido’s twins’ birthday. Read some of their comments below:

Itz_king_moni:

“This is a little kid speaking French. I love her voice and it’s sweeting my ears ooo.. I can imagine how she will speak it when she is 30.. if I’m her baby daddy I go be proud ooo.. I don’t know why adults like y’all will be fixating on she not getting the pronunciation correct when she is just a kid and French isn’t her 1st language.”

kiitfoundation:

“Sophia is an amazing mum, more grease to her elbow.”

anit78847:

“My baby girl ❤❤❤🙌.”

Randomandpeng:

“Her pronunciation, conjugations are perfect! And she used high words for her level.”

Lomash_confectionery:

“And there is me struggling with English ooo😂😂😂.”

Driven_god:

“The twins birthday 🎂.”

beaconde22:

“That's all that matters..Happy birthday to our 30BG twins..we're not distracted! 🔥”

hair_by_oggreens_:

“See me watching it countless times like understand anything 😂 But I just love her😍.”

thesandypreneur:

“You cannot take the fact that Sophia is an intentional mum, away from her.👏”

Davido replies Sophia Momodu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido reacted to his baby mama, Sophia Momodu's lengthy counter-affidavit, which recently emerged online.

The music star expressed displeasure at Sophia Momodu for mentioning his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in the affidavit.

Davido hinted he was done battling with her over Imade's custody, adding that his daughter would come to him when she becomes an adult.

