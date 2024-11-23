Actor Uche Maduagwu has advised former BBNaija winner Phyna against dropping her family's surname

He said that no family is perfect and it is what some people share on social media that she sees, hence, she does not know what happens in their homes

The movie star also suggested to Phyna how she could change her family's surname, and it triggered reactions from Nigerians

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has reacted to the decision of former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner Josephine Otabor, aka Phyna, to drop her family's surname.

The former reality star had complained about the issues in her family and how some people in her family are giving her headaches and want her dead. It triggered her to make the decision.

According to Maduagwu, Phyna's decision was not the best and she should value her family. He added that some people are going through worse situations in their homes but they have not dropped their family's surname nor do they share their issues online.

The film star also suggested that the only way Phyna can change her family's surname is by getting married and adopting her husband's surname.

Reactions as Uche Maduagwu advises Phyna

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Uche Maduagwu's video on Phyna dropping her family's surname below:

@susanabili:

"What will you say about her supposed father that went to a newspaper to talk trash about his daughter, knowing fully well that she is having issues with people taking down at her on social media."

@dorothyhogan473:

"I swear you talk this one well."

@rose_line197:

"I love you Phyna."

@faithmichael2424:

"If u no know person pain just keep shut, mostly for Edo state na so some of them dey use their family members. If you give or allow them to use u then u better person but once u no get to give them they go come join together to frustr@te themselves thinking say na another person they dey "

@udochukwu_h:

"Bro uche please marry her."

@king_saba_mil:

"She Dey talk now you people are talking rubbish if anything happen to her now the same Nigerians we blame her, for this matter I support Phyna."

Phyna speaks about abandoning family

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a report surfaced recently that BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, abandoned her family after winning the TV show.

In a series of tweets on social media, the reality show star threatened legal action against the media house responsible for the news.

Phyna’s reaction to the reports of her abandoning her family raised a series of mixed feelings among fans.

