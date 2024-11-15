Actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele known for her box office clearance has dropped a snippet of her new movie on social media

Many are eager to see if the box office queen will outdo herself with the new movie going by the level of content she created in pushing it

The snippets released have been met with mixed reactions from movie enthusiasts

Nollywood filmmaker Funke Akindele is set to hit the box office in December and has been dropping snippets of her forthcoming movie ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’.

In creating awareness for the coming movie, Jenifa, as the actress is fondly called, employed content creation as a marketing strategy, and she took it to another level.

The snippet had fun moments from the movie with colourful carnival-like scenes, as seen during Ojude Oba.

It has cast members like Dbanj, Broda Shaggi, Patience Ozokwor and Layi Wasabi, among many others, and many of the regular Jenifa's faces like Falz. She captioned her post:

"Beyond laughter, lies a story…, The Adventure! The Drama! The Thrill... It’s all coming soon… THIS IS JUST A TEASER…"

Funke Akindele making big money off Jenifa since 2008

The movie, an offshoot of Akindele’s ‘Jenifa,’ was released in 2008. She played the lead character, and the title became her sobriquet to this day. The same movie shot her into the limelight and made her a household name.

Following the success recorded by Jenifa, she started a television series titled Jenifa’s Diary, which ran for years.

A sequel to the excellent outing of the previous movies under Jenifa’s title, the producer of the N1 billion grossing movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ has taken Jenifa to another level with the title ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’.

Netizens react to the teaser of ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’

Funke Akindele’s snippet of her movie has drawn reactions from many of her fans. Read some of their comments below:

@brodashaggi:

”who’s more worster”

@neeceebosslady:

“I’m SCREAMING!!!!!!!!!!!! Sege and Jenifa awon oloyinbo wereyyyyyy😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Gassed, pumped!!!!!!!”

@jamiu_azeez:

“If teaser sweet like this, how the thriller and movie go come be? Omoh i give it to you FA 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 kudos mama 🙌🙌❤️❤️”

@tobithestarr:

“Jenifaaaaaa is a STARRR 😂🫡🌟🌹🥂 that I personally will love till eternity..”

@mo_bimpe

“Haaaa mama 🙌 It’s the end part “Sege and jeniva” for me oh 🤣🤣🤣Infact ! It’s everything for me“

@tokemakinwa:

“Sulia from Ayetoro don come far ooooo”

@_timini:

“This one na jenifa with a twist … here for all it 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥?'

Funke Akindele, Layi Wasabi surprise Falz in UK

Actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele was excited as she and content creator Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola, aka Layi Wasabi, paid singer Folarin Falana, aka Falz, a surprise visit during his London concert.

The London concert was held on Falz's birthday thus making the surprise a double celebration.

Falz has been cast in Jenifa's Diary and the new movie Everybody Loves Jenifa alongside Layi Wasabi.

