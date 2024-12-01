Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis left many in fits of laughter as they spoke about their future son

In a viral video sighted by Legt.ng, the two TikToker were seen during live video as the male requested that the female should give him a son cute like Tiwa Savage’s son Jamal

Reacting to Peller’s request Jarvis attacked her boyfriend for demanding such from her as she gave her reasons for doing so

Nigerian content creators Habeeb Hamzat, known professionally as Peller, and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis or Jadorlita, brought some laugher on the timeline.

During a TikTok live session, the couple who spurred pregnancy rumours discussed how they envisioned their future child.

Peller tells Jarvis to birth child handsome like Tiwa Savage's son. Credit: @peller, @tiwasavge.

Peller expressed his desire for them to have a son as handsome as Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamal.

In response, Jarvis playfully questioned how Peller expected her to give birth to such a handsome child, given his own looks. She joked that she was the only one bringing beauty to their relationship.

Peller fired back, humorously claiming that Jarvis would pass on her tumour to their son, and suggested they’d need to constantly take him to the hospital as a result.

Watch them talk below:

Netizens and fans react to the video below

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below

@abdullahi0105:

"Hmm. Destiny is different I wish Peller have sevse some days."

@Wewe_Of_Lagos:

"She started it first and Peller finish it , that why it’s never good to body shamed others."

@ItsMaxbabi:

"That Peller boy na pure kolo. She started the body shaming. Peller equalize and win the match."

@OnyeMadu26:

"This peller na werey 😂 see the nonsense that came out of his mouth."

@ElonSag7:

"When you Dey enter peller try Dey calms Oo if not eh. Ur Own would come in masquer."

@Xris_Neymar21:

"I swear this people’s talk deh irritate me. I like your page but abeg nah."

@EMZO_001:

"Peller and Jarvis really know how to get their Nigerian Audiences happy."

@eyodesigns201:

"One more pellet/Jarvis shenanigans and I’ll ensure I don’t see your tweets no more. I’m doing it for me."

@naijaadvocate22:

"And trust me if the ugliness is in the man the possibility of birthing good looking kids is very slim."

@Highbee_Elect:

"I just like the way they fight everytime e Dey sweet me not in bad way btw."

Jarvis opens up about Peller

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the popular social media AI girl opened up about her relationship with Peller during a heated exchange.

In the trending clip, Jarvis hurled insults at Peller while hinting at her reason for not pursuing a serious relationship with him.

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some netizens criticised her language as disrespectful while others supported her.

Source: Legit.ng