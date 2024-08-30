Nigerian actress Funke Akindele recently had an exchange with an online troll who tried to control her career

The movie star’s reply to the online troll drew the attention of another netizen, who compared her to her colleague

The netizens’ comparison between the two personalities got more fans talking on social media

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele was recently compared to her colleague over her exchange with an online troll.

It all started after the Jenifa’s Diary star replied to a netizen who tried to tell her what to do with her movies.

The troll, @Godbles82 told Funke Akindele to stop featuring in any movie she produces and the movie star was not having it.

In response to that, Funke advised the troll to log out of X instead of telling her what to do with her films. See their exchange below:

Fan shades Funke Akindele’s colleague

Shortly after Funke Akindele clapped back at the troll, another netizen compared her reaction to that of an unnamed colleague who arrested her trolls.

The netizen wrote:

“If na that one now, him go don arrest am… na why I like you.”

See the tweet below:

What Nigerians said about Funke Akindele and troll

Funke Akindele’s reaction to the online troll and the comparison with her colleague soon got more social media users talking. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Forbesfinest:

“An actor should produce a movie and not feature in it!? People find it quite expensive minding their business.”

Prada_gram1:

“The way Nigerians think dragging people unnecessarily is fun is disgusting tbh.”

Kv_by_kelvin_:

“Imagine hating on someone you should learn from. Imagine hating on someone who created a means where she gets to produce and act in her own movies and by doing so showing her acting range. Basically creating opportunities for herself.”

Jikhe_:

“Poverty brings out the worst in some.”

gangress00:

“People get problem sha ... haba.”

abenaa_gbemi:

“Some of you go just open mouth waaaa.”

_mezrosee:

“Leave my favourite alone please 😍.”

call_me_auntyarike:

“Who’s “ that one “ 😂😂.”

Iamyejide:

“Curse her child first like they did to that one so we can know whether she will also turn the other eye.”

Jewellery_genie01:

“This is two different situation Alex, the other one thr*at*n her life and her children’s life. Try am with funke make you see na.”

toluwatee:

“Oloriburuku people 😂😂😂curse her child nd let her kiss u.”

Thadeevahtu:

“Insult her pikin if she no arrest u😂.”

VDM pleads with Toyin Abraham

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Verydarman, an activist, got involved in the X user's case, whom actress Abraham reportedly arrested.

He sang a Yoruba song for her while praising some of her works as a filmmaker and asked that she release Ayo.

Toyin has continued to speak against those bullying her on social media because of her political choice, and she noted that she would take action.

