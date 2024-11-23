Portable is currently in Canada for a show and he shared how a show organiser harassed him at a mall

The singer said he was at a shopping mall and wanted to enjoy some private moments with his DJ but the show organiser insisted he should follow him to his restaurant

After Portable declined his request, the show organiser punched him and his Canadian promoter, which got the police involved and triggered emotions

Singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has expressed displeasure at the attitude of his show organiser in Canada, and he shared how the man fought him and his promoter.

According to the Zazuu Zeh hitmaker, he wanted to buy some clothes at a shopping mall but the Regina show organiser said he should take pictures with some fans and also visit his restaurant to promote it.

Portable reports show organiser in Canada who fought with him. Image credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable noted that he was not interested in promoting the restaurant because he was not paid for it. He had to involve his disc jockey Chelsea and Canadian show promoter AJ Bone in the issue.

At this point, the singer said the Regina show organiser punched him and AJ Bone, which caused him to react. Portable bragged about being a Nigerian/African gangster and a superstar, and he would fight the man. Besides, he should not look at his short height because he is not a small person.

Portable involves Canadian police

The dramatic music star had to involve the police and send the evidence he had. He said he recorded the incident because the case could be twisted against him. His videos got the attention of netizens who shared their takes on it.

Watch Portable's videos in the slides below:

Reactions as Portable's fight in Canada

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Portable's fight in Canada below:

@honestmicah:

"If na like this Mohbad dey record everything, nothing for sup for that guy."

@smiletodworld:

"Portable smart pass so many educated artists... He doesn't joke with his profession! I like you, brother."

@real_tobenna09:

"Wahala musician. Portable rugged both home and abroad o."

@njgold_tv:

"Some people don't know that going to police abroad is not good for your credentials even when you are right, try everything possible to stay clear of police abroad."

@ijaya_of_lagos:

"I just see the reason why Idris abdukareem like portable, u can't intimidate both of them, dem go fight u, forget who u be."

@mrcucumbber:

"This is a harassment tactic, can you touch @burnaboygram @davido or @wizkidayo in the public or even yell at them when you see them?"

Portable performs on tables in Canada

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that videos of some of Portable's performances in Canada have been sighted online, and it has caused some uproars.

In one of the clips, he was seen on a table singing and dancing at the same time as guests looked on.

Another video showed him among the crowd singing, and the money he was sprayed was carefully tucked into his pocket.

Source: Legit.ng