Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi has shared her opinion about cheating partners while he was a guest on a podcast

The entrepreneur was a guest on Diary of Naija Girl, where she was asked questions about relationship

Her responses to the questions asked raised concern among male fans who watched the video

Nigerian on-air personality Gbemi Olateru-Olagbebi, better known as Gbemi O has sparked reactions after sharing her view about cheating men.

The media personality, who welcomed her first baby years ago, was a guest on Diary of Naija Girl with Ifedayo Agoro.

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi trend over interview. Photo credit@gbemio

Source: Instagram

The host had asked her if cheating was a dealbreaker for her. While responding, she noted that it all depends on the situation.

According to her, she believes in revenge and if a lady will revenge, it should be done with someone close to the man. Maybe the person's mentor or role model whom such a man looked up to.

Gbemi O speaks about long distance relationship

The OAP was also asked if she can engage in a long distance relationship. She explained that she cannot.

Gbemi O mentioned that she must see her lover at least once or three times a week.

The entrepreneur, who recently complained about her dispatch rider, shared her experience and how she had to end a relationship because of the stress of seeing her partner.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Gbemi O's interview

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by the OAP. Here are some of the comments below:

@delicious_crystal_:

"Fact!!"

@mandy_mandy31:

"If there is no cheating the whole thing is boring actually."

@mom_1904:

"So you want to seduce someone else to sleep with you because you want to revenge? Make it make sense."

@alv.ary_sage:

"Her fiancee, if she has any, should be bothered. This isn't something u talk publicly."

@official_devon91:

"Stop giving women mic to speak in public. The bible 4bids it."

@priscakevwe:

"She said what she said!."

@4bmoves:

"Deal with him sis. I support all women’s rights and some women’s wrongs."

@ujah_bright:

"Now the young ones dea watch Ooo and una knw say na d gen z carry man for head pass Oo. Now wey tin Dem won learn."

@rough__character:

"Na this kind woman my guys like."

@gentlemens_blend:

"Women no de ever get good advice for themselves."

@homeofqualitywear:

"Yes cheat back and move on abeg. No need for the relationship anymore."

@ndlexquazer:

"Now I understand why the bible condemned women to be silent."

Laide Bakare advises ladies on cheating lovers

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had sparked a discussion on social media over her take on cheating in relationships.

The movie star revealed in a recent interview that a woman should cheat back rather than pack out of her home.

Netizens were divided on the controversial topic; while some agreed with Bakare, others had different opinions.

