Gbemi O Shares What She Will Do With Cheating Partner, Men Scream: “Stop Giving Women Mic to Speak”
- Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi has shared her opinion about cheating partners while he was a guest on a podcast
- The entrepreneur was a guest on Diary of Naija Girl, where she was asked questions about relationship
- Her responses to the questions asked raised concern among male fans who watched the video
Nigerian on-air personality Gbemi Olateru-Olagbebi, better known as Gbemi O has sparked reactions after sharing her view about cheating men.
The media personality, who welcomed her first baby years ago, was a guest on Diary of Naija Girl with Ifedayo Agoro.
The host had asked her if cheating was a dealbreaker for her. While responding, she noted that it all depends on the situation.
According to her, she believes in revenge and if a lady will revenge, it should be done with someone close to the man. Maybe the person's mentor or role model whom such a man looked up to.
Gbemi O speaks about long distance relationship
The OAP was also asked if she can engage in a long distance relationship. She explained that she cannot.
Gbemi O mentioned that she must see her lover at least once or three times a week.
The entrepreneur, who recently complained about her dispatch rider, shared her experience and how she had to end a relationship because of the stress of seeing her partner.
See the video here:
How fans reacted to Gbemi O's interview
Reactions have trailed the interview granted by the OAP. Here are some of the comments below:
@delicious_crystal_:
"Fact!!"
@mandy_mandy31:
"If there is no cheating the whole thing is boring actually."
@mom_1904:
"So you want to seduce someone else to sleep with you because you want to revenge? Make it make sense."
@alv.ary_sage:
"Her fiancee, if she has any, should be bothered. This isn't something u talk publicly."
@official_devon91:
"Stop giving women mic to speak in public. The bible 4bids it."
@priscakevwe:
"She said what she said!."
@4bmoves:
"Deal with him sis. I support all women’s rights and some women’s wrongs."
@ujah_bright:
"Now the young ones dea watch Ooo and una knw say na d gen z carry man for head pass Oo. Now wey tin Dem won learn."
@rough__character:
"Na this kind woman my guys like."
@gentlemens_blend:
"Women no de ever get good advice for themselves."
@homeofqualitywear:
"Yes cheat back and move on abeg. No need for the relationship anymore."
@ndlexquazer:
"Now I understand why the bible condemned women to be silent."
Laide Bakare advises ladies on cheating lovers
Legit.ng had reported that the actress had sparked a discussion on social media over her take on cheating in relationships.
The movie star revealed in a recent interview that a woman should cheat back rather than pack out of her home.
Peller shares sweet clip with Jarvis after her tumour surgery, calls her his Nicki Minaj, fans react
Netizens were divided on the controversial topic; while some agreed with Bakare, others had different opinions.
