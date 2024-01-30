Nigerian billionaire politician Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, recently turned a year older

Ned took to social media to celebrate the mother of some of his kids with an interesting birthday message

However, some netizens were not pleased with what Ned had to say about Regina Daniels’ co-wife

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ co-wife, Laila Charani, received a birthday message from their billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, on Instagram.

Laila turned a new age on January 29, 2024, and her politician husband made sure to celebrate her publicly with a social media post.

Ned Nwoko sent a birthday message to his Moroccan wife, Laila. Photos: @princenednwoko, @mnslailacharani

On his official Instagram page, Ned Nwoko shared adorable photos of himself with Laila from her birthday dinner. He accompanied the snaps with a caption celebrating her.

The billionaire businessman thanked his Moroccan wife for giving him a year of peace while adding that he was grateful. According to him, age comes with wisdom, and Regina Daniels' co-wife Laila is an example.

He wrote:

“Happy birthday to my dear laila. It has been a year of peace, love and support for me and the family and we are all grateful. There is no doubt that age comes with wisdom and you are a clear testament of that. We love you.”

See his post below:

Mixed reactions trail Ned’s birthday message to Laila

Ned Nwoko’s birthday message to Laila Charani was met with mixed feelings from netizens. While some appreciated what he had to say, others accused the billionaire politician of calling his Moroccan wife a troublemaker.

Read some of their comments below:

andinyvette:

“When is Regina's birthday you adress her as your wife but when is Laila's turn you call her Laila paa Ned that's not fair ohhhh we the fan of laila are not happy at alll.”

realest_rahmah_:

“I don’t comment on birthday post but, this got to be the most insensitive birthday message sir. You just described your wife as the one causing trouble in your household and wishing her happy birthday in same breath.”

Babybrown.brown:

“You are the one wishing ur wife a happy birthday and at the end you said we love you hmmmmmmmmm.”

Anny__paul:

“Which one be we love you, you and who?”

chinyere.priscillia:

“Some women strong shaa.”

Svelte_luyi:

“In everything you do in life make sure you have money.”

itzprettydija:

“Na Weting Yul been wan do be this but wuna no gree for him y now.”

Naomi_tchicaia_:

“So @mnslailacharani is not your wife sir? Why is your birthday message to her so Vague whilst on @regina.daniels birthday you wished her a happy birthday saying “ happy birthday to my amazing wife “… why don’t you call Laila your wife too ? You could do better !!!”

