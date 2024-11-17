Nigerian rapper Phyno has reacted online about putting one’s parent in a retirement home when they become old

The music star was on a podcast when he was told of a story of a British woman who wanted her husband’s African dad to be put away

Phyno’s reaction to the story made headlines and drew a series of mixed reactions from social media users

Nigerian rapper Chibuzor Azubuike, aka Phyno, has condemned putting one’s old parents in retirement homes.

The Igbo rapper was recently a guest on the In Your Opinion UK podcast when he was asked to share his opinion on a story about a Ghanaian man and his wife.

According to the story, a man’s white English wife wants her Ghanaian husband to put his 80-year-old father in a retirement home. It was said that his wife had left him many years ago after finding out about his other kids from different women.

In reaction to the story, Phyno said that in Africa, people do not put their parents in retirement homes but would rather pay relatives to look after them.

In his words:

“We don’t put our dad in retirement homes in Africa. You’d rather put some people in charge to take care of your dad, like relatives, and pay them to look after your dad than to put your dad in a facility. What are you talking about? For him to be with other old people? It doesn’t work that way.”

When the rapper was asked if the news about his father having other children from strange women would sway his decision, Phyno said it doesn’t stop the man from being his father, and he will still give him a good life before he dies.

He said:

“Does it change him from being my dad? Your dad is your dad. You’re living your life right now, do you know the mistake you’re still going to make in your life? Will it make your kids not to be your kids anymore? How many more years does he have to live on earth? Give the man a good life regardless and learn not to be like him.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Phyno speaks against putting old parents in retirement homes

Phyno’s take on the topic of putting one’s old parents in retirement homes started an online discussion. Read what netizens had to say about it below:

official_mrright_:

"Exactly.. we take care of them ourselves."

lone_wolfe1:

"Make I put am for retirement home ke, person wey still d dash me money up till now 😩."

Hotstuffcece:

“Where are the baby mama's when you need them?😂”

Tinanyc45:

“I use to think the same. But until you experience the responsibility of caring for a sick parent plus taking care of yourself and your family - a nursing home isn’t out of the question. Ultimately, the wife isn’t in the wrong - especially since she has multiple children she has to raise.”

Pisceschaos1727:

“My question is, are you expecting your wife to drop everything and take care of your dad or are you going to take over his care.”

ifeatu_uo:

“If OP is so concerned, why not move out and have his dad live with him?”

fangolicious:

“No we don’t. We stay with them because why should they be lonely? Being around the people who love you is also healthcare.”

preetyville:

“A true son of the soil, My parents have no business in a retirement home.”

ogb_ball:

“Retirement home in Nigeria is village.”

rhaysniphes:

“Absolutely 💯. Not putting my pops with no nutcase or sick dude all in the name of "elderly". Get them help at home.”

mazijack:

“Make every man plan for his retirement.”

sohigh_xy:

“I see retirement homes like motherless babies homes 😢 why will you do that to your parents when they didn’t do such to you? my opinion ooo. Don’t be unfortunate.”

Sagittarian80:

“To start with, there are no retirement plans/benefits or homes in Africa because the government doesn’t care about no one but themselves. However, not having to put your parents in the retirement/nursing home is not something you should be boastful about. In Africa, we have too many caring unemployed aunties & uncles that are willing to help take care of our folks if not, you can’t help putting them in nursing homes abroad cuz you have to work.”

