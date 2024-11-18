The Super Eagles of Nigeria will host the Amavubi of Rwanda in the AFCON 2025 qualifier final game

Nigeria have qualified for the tournament in Morocco as group winners, but Rwanda need a win to qualify

Rwanda’s German head coach, Franck Spittler, has shared a plan to stop Nigeria’s intimidating attack

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will host the Amavubi of Rwanda in their final group game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Nigeria has qualified for the tournament in Morocco, but the Rwandans need a permutation of results to favour them and give them a chance to qualify.

Rwandan players training under the bright lights of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Nigeria. Photo from @FERWAFA.

Source: Twitter

Rwanda threw away their destiny after losing 1-0 at home to Libya at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on matchday five, making Group D further open on the final day.

Spittler’s plans to stop Osimhen, others

Nigeria has one of the best attacks on the continent, boasting of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Victor Boniface, among others. Rwanda’s head coach, Franck Spittler, has shared his plans for them.

“Our approach is we have to work as a team and to compete against your strikers one against one is nearly impossible,” he told reporters qs quoted by ANS.

“We have to organize ourselves always, mostly when we have two or three players close to these guys because, otherwise, it will be very difficult.

“So it's a matter of organization and I am very hopeful that my team can do it because we have shown it in some matches and this is our aim for tomorrow too.”

The Rwandan players have been in Nigeria since Friday, less than 24 hours after losing to Libya in Kigali. The team announced on social media that it received the Rwandan ambassador Bwana Christophe Bazivamo in Nigeria yesterday.

Augustine Eguavoen will be without some key players, including Ola Aina, Ademola Lookman, who is carrying a knock and Stanley Nwabali, who lost his father.

Rwanda boss warns Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Rwanda's head coach warned Nigeria that his team would do everything possible to win in Uyo to boost their chances of qualifying.

The German tactician added that he told his players it is the game of their lives as they will be up against some of the best players on the continent and in the world.

Source: Legit.ng