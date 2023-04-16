Nigerian Afrobeats musician David Adeleke, best known as Davido, shared some astounding news regarding his international projects

The Stand Strong crooner revealed in a visual interview how rival fans tried to embarrass his brand

Davido mentioned that Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby called to make certain complaints about collaborating with him

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido brought some mindboggling news on the timeline concerning a couple of his existing international projects.

The Stand Strong crooner revealed in a podcast chat how rival fans tried to hunt him down after he collaborated with American rappers Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby.

Pictures of Nicki Minaj, Davido and Lil Baby Credit: @nickiminaj, @davido, @lilbaby

Source: Facebook

Davido disclosed that Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby called him the last time he released a project to complain that other rival fans were messaging them to ask why they collaborated on a song with him.

He said: "The last time I released my last album, Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby called me because other rival fans were messaging them and asking why they collaborated on a song with me."

Social media users react

smartofficial__:

"Even Nikki is going through a lot from the hands of the fans of her rivals so she won't have time for this shi Bro."

sammywhite_sw:

"Wicked people everywhere ."

official_mubbys:

"Davido and lie na 5&6."

certified_king8:

"Lil Baby way he song and lyrics day sweet normally as he see say naw Davido naso He Grumble like mosquitoes for he verse who hear wetin Lil Baby sing for SO CRAZY ?"

olatulz_:

"Nigeria we are first if come to music for now ,Davido is in top 5 musicians in Africa, so it’s true."

kumerrra:

"Nicki get that time? U know how many hate he deals with a day."

