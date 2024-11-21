“My Best Friend”: Davido’s 2nd Daughter Hailey Adeleke Sweetly Celebrates Him at 32 With Old Video
- Davido's second daughter, Hailey Adeleke, has also joined Nigerians to celebrate her father on his 32nd birthday
- Hailey Adeleke, who shared an old video of her and the DMW label boss, gushed about him while calling him her best friend
- The old video of father and daughter also garnered reactions as several netizens referred to Hailey as Davido's lookalike
Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s second daughter, Hailey Adeleke, broke her silence as she celebrated her father's 32nd birthday.
Recall that Davido has been making headlines as many, including his uncle and Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke, took to social media to celebrate him.
Hailey Adeleke celebrates Davido with old video
Taking to her Instastory, the young girl shared an old video of her and her Davido having a father-and-daughter moment.
Hailey, who was recently in the news for showing up in a scary style for the 2024 Halloween, gushed about her father, whom she called her best friend.
"Happy birthday best friend love you for life papa," she wrote in a caption.
See screenshot of Hailey Adeleke's Instastory post below:
Watch the old video Hailey Adeleke shared to celebrate Davido at 32 below:
Reactions from Hailey and Davido's old video
See the comments below:
kingrushstar001:
"So sweet to watch."
ketoempress302:
"Daddy's twin. Hailey is so beautiful."
jamesonmoses84:
"Hailey adeleke, your daddy is the best legend in the world 🙌❤️I'm serious."
jovyffc:
"Hailey na girl in Davido form. See resemblance God."
triple_r_adebisi
"Too much resemblance."
jecintaezeamama:
"Best daddy ever........and d best zaddy to Chioma, period."
beccabamsblog:
"All our love to you Hailey. Your mother is doing well!"
chinwe.okeke.2225:
"Davido look alike. Hailey is a very beautiful girl."
ije.okafor:
"Daddy carbon copy."
dufie_m:
"Daddy's girl. Love you guys. Cheers."
Davido celebrates daughter Hailey's birthday
Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Davido celebrated his second daughter's birthday on social media.
He posted a picture of her donning a gown and an orchid school bag while recounting his love and admiration for his little one.
Davido made it obvious that Hailey looked so much like him out of his children when he called her his "twin".
