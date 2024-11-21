Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa’s pregnancy was trailed by surrogacy rumours after the news of her childbirth was announced

In a new development, the movie star’s friend has debunked the surrogacy claims with a photo

Several social media users reacted to Dayo Amusa’s bare babybump photos and dropped their two cents

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa’s recent childbirth has continued to get fans talking online amid claims of her using a surrogate mother.

Not long ago, it was announced on social media that the 41-year-old actress had finally welcomed a child, a baby boy.

As the news spread online, some people congratulated the filmmaker, while others talked about her not being the one who physically carried the baby.

Fans react as Dayo Amusa's friend shuts down surrogacy rumours after she welcomed son. Photos: @dayoamusa

Source: Instagram

Dayo Amusa’s friend debunks surrogacy rumours

A few days after the surrogacy rumours went viral, one of the actress’ friends, Adebanks, took to her Instagram page to quietly put the claims to rest.

Adebanks posted a video to celebrate Dayo Amusa’s childbirth. The video was a compilation of different photos of the new mum, including one of her heavily pregnant.

The actress’ friend accompanied the post with a caption where she celebrated Dayo Amusa. See the post below:

Reactions as Dayo Amusa’s friend shuts down surrogacy rumours

Several netizens reacted to the video of Dayo Amusa during her pregnancy. Many netizens celebrated the actress. Read their comments below:

Rukkyscreations:

“Big congratulations sis. Your joy shall be permanent.”

ugobaby200:

“Congratulations 🎊. I heart you Big ❤️.”

idowuable:

“Big congratulations to you @dayoamusa ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

i_am_kweenyetty:

“Congratulations 🎉 sos olohun adasi the joy shall be permanent.”

Molly.1rufai:

“Congratulations to iya baby we thank God for his faithfulness, let her know she doesn't owe anyone let enjoy the Grace of God upon her life and this season of pampering from her loved one sweetie ku orire from one of your numerous lovers😍.”

queen.carter.50:

“God is faithful 🙌.”

bigboldandbeautiful_1:

“All praises to God Almighty 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 Congratulations.”

Dayo Amusa welcomes baby in US

Legit.ng had reported earlier that Dayo Amusa was the latest mother in Nollywood, as news about her birthing her baby surfaced online.

In a post, Seun Oloketoye claimed the actress had her first baby in the US, and her fans and colleagues also congratulated her.

The new mother shared a post on her Instagram story suggesting that something good had happened to her, and she thanked God.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng