Davido's uncle and Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, has also broken his silence on his nephew's 32nd birthday

Governor Adeleke, who has a cordial bond with his nephew, Davido, showered prayers on the DMW label boss

Fans and followers of Davido have since flooded the politician's page to celebrate with the Adeleke family

Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke has sweetly celebrated his nephew and music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, on his 32nd birthday.

Governor Adeleke, who is Davido's billionaire father Deji Adeleke's younger brother, shared pictures of him with the singer as he showered prayers on him.

Governor Ademola Adeleke showers prayers on Davido at 32. Credit: aadeleke_01

He also applauded him for making the Adeleke dynasty, Osun, Nigeria and the Black race proud.

"Happy birthday to my Darling Nephew @davido, 001 of Afrobeats. God’s grace continue to shine over you as you make the Dynasty, Osun State, Nigeria, and the entire black race proud all over the universe," the Osun state governor wrote.

Sweet messages have been pouring in for the singer, who clocked 32 on November 21. Legit.ng recalls reporting a fun video of Davido showing his dance moves as his team sang birthday songs for him in Atlanta, USA.

Fans gush over Governor Ademola's post

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the politician's post about his nephew, read them below:

lolly_huncho:

"That’s our 001 there 🫡. Wishing him long life and prosperity in good health and wealth."

transactionslord:

"I love that the dynasty, happy birthday 001."

symplebecky247:

"Happy birthday 001."

children_anchor_orphanage_2015:

"Happy Birthday Sir May God open doors of blessings for you today and favour you in all you do. Be cheerful, for this is the day that the Lord has made. Rejoice and be glad in him, Happy Birthday Sir @davido."

ashinoworry:

"Happy birthday biggest FORCE 001."

lifeofolaa:

"Dancing Governor, the best governor in Nigeria 2024. keep dancing to 001."

