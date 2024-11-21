Late Obama DMW's son Abdul is celebrating Davido on his special day with heartwarming words

Recall that his father, Obama DMW, was one of Davido's close friends before his sad demise in June 2021

Celebrating his father figure, Abdul expressed his love for Davido while appreciating the music star for loving him like a father would love his own

Abdul, the son of the late Obama DMW, Habeeb Uthman, has taken to his social media page to celebrate Davido, joining the lengthy list of people wishing him a Happy Birthday.

The youngster took to his official Instagram handle to share a lengthy post where he wrote sweet things about Davido.

Abdul described Davido as a father who never rejected him. He noted that he kept his promise to him since his dad's demise and has not faltered since then.

Abdul wrote:

"Dad, I’m writing this from the bottom of my heart, keeping a promise is one of the hardest things in life! You promised to help me since I lost my father. You never rejected me. You loved me just the way a father should love his. Every video of us you always saying “my son”. Dad my father would be so grateful for all you do for me! I love you so much."

"There was a day I was so broken, but when we spoke he didn’t just solve my issue. He spoke to me My son hope you really good” These words are so genuine and lovely. Happy birthday to my father’s friend."

How fans reacted to Abdul's post

Read some comments below:

@jennygagathe1st:

"Awww. This is too genuine. Can’t hate this man even if u tried."

@twenttyyy2:

"Wizkid left the group."

@amokearemo:

"So emotional 😢,When your late father’s friend still check up on you after your dad demise …That’s pure love 👌."

@scarlet_red07:

"At 32 see how he’s touching lives . Love this guy . Happy birthday Davido."

@some_favourite:

"I am not crying someone just cut onion around me,this is so emotional,God bless Davido for his good heart and always keeping to his promises ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@mamasitah_:

"He has such a large heart ❤️ happy birthday davido ❤️🙌."

